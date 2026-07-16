‘Behemoth!’ trailer drops, and it has Pedro Pascal as a classically trained cellist who’s part of a Los Angeles musician family

Searchlight Pictures just dropped the trailer for Behemoth!, a new drama from director Tony Gilroy that focuses on a family of Los Angeles musicians. The film follows the journey of Alex Serian, a gifted cellist who heads back to Los Angeles after spending 20 years on the road.

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The logline notes that music has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, and it begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever. The film’s cast includes Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, Margarita Levieva, Hank Azaria, and Will Arnett.

Pascal shared his thoughts on the character during an interview with Vanity Fair. He mentioned, “There was something overall about this story that I think I connected to more cerebrally and emotionally.” He also clarified the nature of his character, stating, “[Alex is] not a rock star. He’s not even somebody that’s looking for the spotlight. He’s just someone whose first language is music…. It’s a love letter to music; it’s a love letter to movies. It’s about family; it’s about legacy; it’s about healing. I wished for myself this kind of experience as an actor before I ever got to act.”

After Star Wars: Andor, this is one of the major projects from Tony Gilroy

Tony Gilroy, who is well-known for his work on projects like Michael Clayton and The Bourne Legacy, both wrote and directed this film. He also served as a producer alongside John Gilroy and Sanne Wohlenberg. The executive producer team features Cameron Chidsey, Katie Goodson, DanTram Nguyen, Jeremy Reitz, and Rayne Roberts.

The production journey for this movie had a few shifts along the way. David Harbour was originally attached to star in the film, but he ultimately decided to drop out in January. Reports from the time indicated that Harbour was feeling overwhelmed following the series wrap of the Netflix show Stranger Things and opted to step away from the role to focus on resting.

Opinion: Watching how Gilroy handles a story that sounds this personal and grounded will be exciting. It is refreshing to see a drama that focuses on the internal life of a musician rather than the external pressure of celebrity. The focus on family dynamics and the healing power of art suggests that this will be a movie that will likely stick with you long after the credits roll.

If you are looking for a grounded, character-driven story, this looks like one to keep on your radar. The combination of Gilroy’s directing style and Pascal’s clear passion for the character of Alex makes this one of the more anticipated upcoming releases.

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