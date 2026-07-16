George Lucas embraces AI, says it makes filmmaking easier and slams Hollywood studios: ‘The audience doesn’t know what they want to see’

George Lucas is fully embracing the potential of artificial intelligence in the film industry, viewing it as a natural step forward for moviemaking technology. While many in Hollywood are worried about the rapid advancement of these tools, Lucas is taking a pragmatic approach that compares the shift to the transition from horse and buggy transportation to automobiles. He notes that while new technology comes with its own set of problems, it is ultimately the future of the medium.

Recommended Videos

During a recent interview with A Rabbit’s Foot, Lucas explained that he sees AI as a way to make the creative process significantly more efficient. He stated, “Artificial intelligence means it’s much easier for us to make movies.” He also addressed the concerns surrounding the technology by highlighting that AI can actually provide solutions to the issues it creates.

According to Lucas, “If you want AI that tells you when something is fake and where it came from, AI can do that. Humans can’t, we’re not that smart.” He believes the core responsibility remains with the individual, noting that humans are responsible for their own actions regardless of the tools they use.

Beyond his thoughts on technology, Lucas expressed some frustration with the current state of studio production

He has a clear dislike for the industry reliance on focus groups and test screenings, which he believes have shifted power away from directors. Lucas argued that studios frequently misinterpret feedback from audiences, leading to projects that are dictated by external opinions rather than a cohesive creative vision. He said, “I don’t like focus groups.”

Legendary Star Wars creator George Lucas has expressed his dissatisfaction with focus groups, insisting the audience “doesn’t know what they want to see.” https://t.co/sKiY0SOoJb pic.twitter.com/lca9MjGZHU — IGN (@IGN) July 14, 2026

He further noted, “The audience doesn’t know what they want to see. If they don’t like a character, that’s interesting, and as a filmmaker I want to find out why. But when the studios hear that, they take the wrong message. They let the audience actually make the movie. Of course, now they go crazy with that. Now, it’s all about what the fans think. That isn’t how you make the movie. You make a movie by finding someone that knows how to make movies, that has a story to tell and is passionate about it.”

This tension between director intent and audience feedback is a common point of friction in modern filmmaking. Other prominent directors have recently pushed back against these test screenings. For instance, James Gunn encountered resistance from test audiences regarding a specific scene in his upcoming movie, Superman. Some viewers questioned why the character would choose to save a squirrel during a major action sequence.

Gunn shared, “We showed it to test audiences and some people did not like the squirrel.” He added, “They’re like, ‘Why the f— is he saving a squirrel? Why is he taking time out, saving a squirrel?’ There was a cut where I cut it out and I’m like, ‘I really miss the squirrel. He’s gotta save the squirrel.’ In addition, there were also some geographic problems with where he ended up if I didn’t have him fly over with the squirrel. So I put the squirrel back in despite the protestations of some of my people on my crew.”

Lucas remains firm in his belief that the emotional core of a film should be the primary guide for any creative team. He emphasized that the industry needs to focus on the power of storytelling rather than trying to appease focus groups. As he put it, “You go to the movies because the stories move you emotionally,” and he reminded everyone that “Art is an emotional medium.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy