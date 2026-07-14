James Franco spent weeks claiming an alien visited his home, then released the security footage

James Franco has released security footage he claims shows an alien visiting his home, ending weeks of speculation and unusual social media activity. The 47-year-old actor posted the clip on TikTok after spending several weeks documenting his alleged encounters with a mysterious visitor. Standing in front of his laptop, Franco addressed his followers directly: “You wanted it. Here it is. I deliver.”

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The black-and-white footage shows a creature resembling typical Hollywood depictions of aliens, with a large rounded head and bulging eyes. In the video, the figure is seen wandering through bushes, peering into the actor’s home, and emerging from a garage in his backyard. The footage drew an immediate reaction from viewers, though many were skeptical about its authenticity.

Some viewers voiced their doubts in the comments, with one user writing, “Are we all forgetting HE IS A PROFESSIONAL ACTOR???????” Another follower suggested it was time to unfollow, while others questioned whether the clips were a promotional stunt for an upcoming film. That suspicion grew after people noticed Franco’s TikTok account was only following two other profiles, both linked to his upcoming movie, Love Meets in the Sunshine.

The director of Franco’s upcoming film denied the alien videos are part of any marketing campaign

However, the film’s director, Christian Guiton, publicly denied that the videos are connected to the project. “It’s not a science fiction movie,” Guiton said, according to The Daily Mail. “It’s not a conspiracy movie. If I was promoting Sunshine, this is not how we would do it.”

That statement did little to fully settle the debate among viewers online. Similar official denials have recently been issued regarding other sensational alien claims, like a secret hybrid breeding program.

Franco has been working to return to the entertainment industry after stepping back in 2019, following allegations from five women who attended his former film school, Studio 4. The students accused him of behaving inappropriately, with one individual alleging she was forced to perform oral sex. Franco’s attorney denied the claims at the time, but Franco eventually settled the lawsuit.

During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham, Franco acknowledged that he had been sexually involved with students. “Over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students, and that was wrong,” he admitted. He attributed his past behavior to a sex addiction that developed after he quit alcohol as a teenager, describing it as something that allowed him to believe he was living a principled life while behaving otherwise.

The scandal had significant personal and professional consequences for Franco, including a public falling out with his former co-star Seth Rogen. In recent years, Franco has spoken about his efforts to change, and in 2024, he said the experience led him to reconsider his priorities and focus on personal growth.

He has since taken on smaller roles, including an appearance in the 2025 thriller Bunny-Man, and is finishing post-production on a biopic in which he portrays Fidel Castro. Last month, Franco was also spotted at the Cannes Film Festival alongside his girlfriend, Izabel Pakzad, marking another visible step in his return to public life.

Whether the alien footage is genuine, a creative project, or something else entirely, Franco has successfully drawn renewed attention to himself after years away from the spotlight. Similar government UFO files have been the subject of intense debate and secrecy.

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