Marvel actor Wai Ching Ho dies at 82

Wai Ching Ho, the talented actor celebrated for her iconic portrayal of Madame Gao in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has died at the age of 82, NBC News reported. Her family confirmed the news in a formal statement, sharing their appreciation for the public response following her passing.

Recommended Videos

The family stated, “Her family are deeply grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support and the many beautiful messages and memories people have shared about our beloved Wai,” the family wrote. “Reading how much she meant to so many is comforting to us during this difficult time.” While the news of her death has reached many fans, the specific cause of her passing has not been revealed.

Her career was nothing short of legendary, spanning decades and crossing into various genres. Born in Hong Kong, Ho made her first mark on the U.S. acting scene back in 1983 with a role in the long-running soap opera One Life to Live. She really hit her stride with audiences through her chilling and memorable performance as Madame Gao. She first appeared in Daredevil in 2015, and she later reprised that role for Iron Fist and The Defenders in 2017.

Beyond the Marvel world, Ho was a familiar face on television

You might recognize her from appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Orange Is the New Black, New Amsterdam, and Only Murders in the Building. She also lent her voice to the character Grandma Wu in the 2022 Pixar film Turning Red, proving just how versatile she was as a performer.

Wai Ching Ho has sadly passed away at the age of 82.



She played Madame Gao in the #MCU. pic.twitter.com/3Ji1gBZIp2 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 12, 2026

Since the news broke, her co-stars have taken to Instagram to share their own tributes and memories of working alongside her. Peter Shinkoda shared his deep respect for the time they spent together. He wrote, “I won’t ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set,” Peter Shinkoda wrote on Instagram. “I know wisdom — I’d hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful.”

It is clear that Ho had a lasting impact on those she mentored and worked with throughout her career. Judy Lei, who worked with Ho on her first movie in 2019, noted the kindness Ho showed her despite Lei being new to the set. She wrote, “I’m so sad to hear of her passing,” Lei wrote on Instagram.

Perry Yung, who acted alongside Ho as her husband in High Resolution, also expressed his admiration for her professional and personal character. He shared his thoughts on how she elevated the projects she was part of. “She was a kind, compassionate human being whose work as an artist lifted every production to a higher standard, and we are better for it,” Yung wrote on Instagram.

He concluded his tribute by stating, “Rest in power dear friend,” Yung wrote. Her contributions to television and film remain a significant part of her legacy.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy