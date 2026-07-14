Jay-Z’s final Yankee Stadium concert marred by hours-long delays as hordes of fans broke through security and forced the venue into lockdown

The final night of Jay-Z’s three-day Yankee Stadium residency turned into a logistical nightmare as massive crowds bypassed security, forcing the Bronx venue into an extended lockdown, Page Six reported. Thousands of concertgoers found themselves stuck outside for more than two hours while law enforcement worked to regain control of the situation.

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The original plan called for the show to kick off at 8:00 PM, but the gates didn’t reopen until 10:00 PM. This left everyone waiting, including high-profile guests like Charlamagne The God, A$AP Rocky, and Fabolous, who were among the A-listers unable to gain entry.

One attendee, Rosalynn Glover, traveled all the way from Atlanta for the event. She told WABC, “We got here a little after 8, went to Gate 2, they bum rushed Gate 2. Bum rushed. People went past security, were not checked and got into the stadium.” She added, “They closed down Gate 2, we went to Gate 4, same thing happened. We were at the suite section, they would not even let us in there.”

Videos posted on TikTok show the intensity of the scene

The videos showed large groups of people pushing through the turnstiles. Staffers wearing light blue polo shirts were clearly overwhelmed as they tried, and failed, to stop the influx of fans into the 46,543-seat stadium. It’s a tough spot for the workers, but it’s clear the situation quickly spiraled beyond their control.

🚨 Gates at the JAŸZ-30 show have been closed. The show was scheduled to start 20 minutes ago and nobody can get in. pic.twitter.com/j4DyZRfYbi — BEYONCÉ'S CATALOG (@beyscatalog) July 13, 2026

Jay-Z finally took the stage at 12:15 AM on Monday. Once he began his set, the 56-year-old rapper took a moment to address the frustration and apologize for the delay. He told the crowd, “Let me explain the delay to you guys. It was like 10,000 people outside, and we closed all the doors, and somebody rushed the door. They closed the door for you guys’ safety and everyone’s safety outside.”

He continued, “There’s 10,000 people outside; I don’t want to start the music and people get trampled. I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everyone was OK. I appreciate your patience.”

Despite the rocky start, the show eventually delivered some major highlights. Usher made a surprise appearance to perform “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love),” and Rihanna also joined the stage. The night concluded with a fireworks display that shaped the Basquiat crown, a tribute to the 1982 painting Mecca that Jay-Z purchased for $4.5 million in 2013.

These concerts were meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. Earlier in the weekend, the energy was quite different. On Friday, his wife, Beyoncé, and their 14-year-old child, Blue Ivy, made surprise appearances. Beyoncé joined him for “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” and Blue Ivy played piano for the 1996 track “Feelin’ It.”

Jay-Z isn’t slowing down, as he has upcoming shows scheduled at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 4, and the Stade de France in Paris on September 10. He is also set to headline Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on October 23. Hopefully, those future dates go much more smoothly than this chaotic night in the Bronx.

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