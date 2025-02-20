50 Cent, Kanye, & More Celebrate A$AP Rocky’s Win In Court

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of felony assault charges, ending a widely discussed legal case that caught a lot of attention in the music industry. The charges were linked to an alleged attack involving A$AP Relli, and there was a lot of speculation about what the outcome would be.

People worried he might face a long prison sentence, but the jury decided he was not guilty. Rocky and his partner, Rihanna, celebrated this verdict.

After the news broke, several notable figures in music reacted. Kanye West, who has been in the spotlight for his controversial online behavior, shared a picture of A$AP Rocky on Instagram with a prayer emoji. This was significant because it was his first post since he had removed most of his social media content during a period of tumultuous online activity. His reaction was much quieter compared to his usual behavior.

Before the verdict, West had visited Rocky’s home and publicly expressed his support for him, showing that he cared even amidst his own issues.

On the other hand, 50 Cent took a different approach. He bragged about predicting Rocky’s acquittal and criticized A$AP Relli’s testimony, suggesting it wasn’t consistent, which he thought helped Rocky’s case. 50 Cent even shared a celebratory FaceTime call with Rocky on social media.

Rihanna was there for most of A$AP Rocky’s trial. When he was found not guilty, she hugged him and cried in the courtroom. Many family members and fans saw her emotional reaction. Afterwards, she shared her gratitude on an Instagram Story, crediting the good outcome to God’s mercy and saying that she was humbled. She also gave hugs to his defense lawyers after the verdict was announced.

Nicky Minaj and Tyler The Creator shared similar stories on their Instagram, with Tyler just showing A$AP hugging his lawyer. It seems like A$AP had a lot of support.

