‘Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ star Josh Grisetti dead by suicide at 44

Broadway actor and Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Josh Grisetti, whose stage career spanned nearly two decades and included appearances in Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You, has died by suicide at the age of 44. He died on Friday, July 10, according to his longtime friend and fellow actor Rob McClure.

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The news was made public in an Instagram post shared by McClure on Sunday, July 12. In the tribute, he wrote that Grisetti had “taken his own life on Friday” and described himself as struggling to process the loss. Grisetti’s father, John, also confirmed his death to TMZ.

John Grisetti told TMZ that the family is heartbroken. He said his son’s body is with the coroner and that an autopsy is expected. No further details about the circumstances surrounding his death have been released. Grisetti is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti. Similar to the investigation into Aldon Smith’s death, authorities are still working to determine the full circumstances surrounding Grisetti’s passing.



It’s hard to believe someone who brought so much joy is gone

In his tribute, McClure said he had performed alongside Grisetti for years and was the best man at his wedding. He also noted that Grisetti served as head of the Bachelor of Fine Arts musical theater program at California State University, Fullerton, where he mentored students and helped lead the department.

A few days before his death, Grisetti announced on Instagram that he was stepping away from Legally Blonde The Musical at the Trentino Music Festival in Italy for personal reasons. The post included photos with the cast and a video of them saying, “We love you, Josh!” His suicide follows the death of Storage Wars actor Darrell Sheets, who took his life amid reported external pressures.



Born on December 1, 1981, in Washington, D.C., Grisetti earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater from The Boston Conservatory. During his career, he appeared in Broadway productions including Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You. He also played Lumiere in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Mark Cohen in Rent, and Mr. Wormwood in Matilda in regional and touring productions.

On television, he portrayed Ralph Emerson in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. His screen credits also included The Knights of Prosperity, The Good Fight, and Nurse Jackie.

His influence extended well beyond performing. He served as the head of the Bachelor of Fine Arts musical theater program at California State University, Fullerton, and also taught at Fullerton College and Loyola Marymount University. Former students and colleagues have remembered him as an inspiring mentor whose passion for theater shaped countless aspiring performers.

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