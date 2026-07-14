Technoblade’s father asked one YouTuber to stop using his late son’s persona. Days later, YouTube stepped in

A YouTuber who built an audience under the name Technolarp has temporarily lost the channel after YouTube found it violated the platform’s community guidelines. The creator had become known for using a persona that closely mirrored the late Minecraft legend Technoblade, sparking months of debate over whether it was a tribute or an impersonation.

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The situation escalated on July 11 when several prominent Minecraft creators publicly criticized the channel. Fans quickly joined the conversation, pointing to similarities in the voice, Minecraft skin, and overall content style. What started as criticism from fellow creators soon turned into a wider discussion about where inspiration ends and copying begins.

The debate took another turn when Technoblade’s father, known online as Technodad, shared his own perspective in a Reddit post. He revealed that the creator had reached out to him in the past asking for approval to continue the project. While he never explicitly rejected the idea at the time, he also never gave permission. After initially discouraging online harassment directed at the creator, he later made it clear that he wanted the Technoblade-inspired persona to come to an end.

Maybe being yourself was always the better move

Technolarp later confirmed that he had been asked to retire the persona and revealed that YouTube had temporarily banned the channel for impersonation. In a public apology video, he said he respected the request and admitted he actually felt relieved that the situation had finally reached a conclusion.

YouTube’s decision to pull the channel over impersonation fits into a wider pattern of scrutiny the platform has faced over how it moderates content and protects the people who use it. Recently, in a different case, a 20-year-old sued Meta and YouTube for getting addicted to social media.

The creator has since announced a fresh start under the name StrikerLPB, also known as StrikerMC, which was his original online identity before adopting the Technoblade-inspired character. In a video explaining the decision, he said many viewers had encouraged him to create content as himself instead of building it around another creator’s legacy.

He also acknowledged that criticism would likely continue despite the rebrand. At the same time, he rejected suggestions that the change was simply an attempt to hold on to the audience he had already built. He encouraged anyone who subscribed only for the Technolarp persona to unsubscribe if they were no longer interested in the new direction.

Meanwhile, Technodad expanded on his position in a detailed Reddit post, explaining that he was speaking not only as a father but also as the person responsible for protecting his son’s legacy. He said he wanted the Technoblade-inspired identity to end and stressed that he had never given permission or a blessing for anyone to continue portraying his son or create similar personas in the future.

Even so, he made it clear that he did not believe the creator had acted out of malice. He also said he did not think his son would have wanted anyone involved to face harassment over the controversy. Instead, he encouraged aspiring creators to build their own identities.

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