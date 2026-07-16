A sculptor sold his own apartment to build a Charlie Kirk statue, then reveals what one alleged troll wished would happen to him

Sergio Furnari, the sculptor behind a viral Charlie Kirk statue project, is facing a wave of online harassment that has left him fearing he could be confronted in public by people opposed to his work. As detailed by TMZ, he has shared several messages from detractors, including one that expressed a wish to travel to New York City to vandalize the statue, and another suggesting no one would care if he died. Furnari says the latter message is not technically a death threat, though he still finds it deeply unsettling.

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Furnari is not new to the art world, having previously created statues of high-profile figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo and IShowSpeed. He says he is not a political person and did not support Kirk while he was alive, but felt compelled to act after Kirk was fatally shot on September 10, 2025. He has cited Kirk’s commitment to free speech and how his widow, Erika, was treated afterward as motivation, and has compared the potential significance of the statue to Michelangelo’s David or the Statue of Liberty.

The project has come at a steep personal cost. Furnari sold his own apartment to keep the work moving forward and is now seeking a well-resourced backer who might fund a stainless steel version he believes would better withstand vandalism. He has launched a GiveSendGo campaign with a base goal of $150,000, though the overall target for the project is $1,000,000.

Furnari has been candid about the challenges of funding the project without institutional support. “Art does not grow on trees or thin air,” he said, noting that he is an independent artist rather than a nonprofit organization, so all of the money for labor, design, materials, and logistics comes from donors. He has expressed frustration that politicians have talked about honoring Kirk without offering a serious financial commitment, and says he feels overlooked compared to other groups that have raised large sums for different causes.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨

Harry Sisson makes veiled threat against the new Charlie Kirk statue as soon as it's placed in Times Square.

Harry is a direct threat to Democracy. https://t.co/zhXY6kvq10 — Neile Adams 😎👍🇺🇸 1st! (@Neile_Adams) July 15, 2026

The unveiling is scheduled for September 10 at 2:23 PM, though the exact location has yet to be finalized by the community. Furnari has already moved an initial stage of the sculpture near the White House and to the middle of Times Square at his own expense, amid a broader stretch of national political tension that has touched multiple public figures this year. Because of the ongoing threats, the specific materials involved, and limited funding, the statue will not be left unattended and is not expected to remain in place for long stretches.

The social media environment surrounding the project has also been hostile. Furnari said the CharlieKirkMonument TikTok account was banned after its launch video went viral, calling it something akin to killing Kirk a second time. He remains focused on capturing what he describes as Kirk’s soul to make it eternal, and when asked about the threats, he said simply that God would be his security.

Furnari’s experience echoes a broader pattern of online abuse directed at private individuals over unrelated matters, including a recent case involving a family facing online trolls after sharing personal content. He also added a note of levity to his own situation, pointing out that a recently broken foot would prevent him from running from an assailant regardless.

Those who contribute to the campaign can receive rewards tied to their donation level. A $150 contribution comes with a two-inch handcrafted bust of Kirk, a $250 donation includes a four-inch commemorative resin coin, and a $500 contribution comes with a ten-inch handcrafted bust. All contributors will have their names engraved on the monument’s platform.

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