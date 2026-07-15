Joe Biden is breaking his silence on the presidency as political stakes reach a boiling point

Former President Joe Biden is preparing to tell his side of one of the most consequential periods in modern American politics. Nearly 18 months after leaving the White House, the 83-year-old has announced a new memoir that reflects on the defining moments of his presidency, including the decision that reshaped the 2024 election.

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Titled Promise Me, America, the memoir will be released on November 17, two weeks after this fall’s midterm elections. The timing has already drawn attention as Democrats continue working to regain control of Congress while distancing themselves from the previous administration. The announcement lands just weeks after Biden used a public appearance to sharply criticize the sitting president.

In a video shared on Biden’s official YouTube account, he said the book will cover his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, the wars in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. It also goes over why he initially sought re-election before ultimately ending his campaign.

There’s a lot more behind this book than memories

One of the memoir’s biggest talking points is expected to be Biden’s explanation for two decisions that continue to divide political observers. These include his choice to seek another term in office and his eventual decision to step aside from the race.

“It’s about why I chose to run for re-election and why I chose to step aside,” he said in the announcement video. “Most of all, it’s about my faith in the promise of America.”

The title echoes his 2017 memoir, Promise Me, Dad, which focused on the death of his son Beau Biden. Speaking from what appeared to be his home office, Biden also shared that he has been spending time with family while receiving treatment following a cancer diagnosis.

The memoir follows months of relative silence after leaving office. Biden first revealed the project during one of Jill Biden’s book tour events last month, when he said it would be released in September. The publication has since been pushed back to November.

The release comes as other Biden family memoirs continue generating discussion. The Washington Post previously reported that Jill Biden’s book describes her husband’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 race as a painful one after growing pressure from fellow Democrats, recalling him saying, “Jilly, I had no choice.”

The Biden family has also candidly spoken about the personal stakes they felt tied to his political rivalry, including decisions made to shield family members. In a recent CBS interview, Jill defended her husband, saying the family feared Trump would target him.

The Washington Post recently reported that a representative for Biden’s post-presidential office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The memoir’s release is expected to reignite debate over the final years of his presidency and the decisions that continue to shape the Democratic Party.

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