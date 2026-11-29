A woman says her in-laws saved a seat for her husband’s ex at a baby shower while she stood, then her husband told her to ‘get over it’

Riley Madison said in a TikTok that her mother-in-law saved a seat for her husband’s ex-girlfriend at a family baby shower, so Madison had to stand while gifts were opened, as reported by the Daily Dot. She said her husband had promised to help her leave early but had already driven an hour away. She said he later told her to “get over it.”

Madison said her sister-in-law invited the ex-girlfriend to the shower because the two had been best friends since the ex dated Madison’s husband. She said the couple had dated for four to five years before he met her, and she had never met the ex. She said she was hesitant about attending because she barely knew her sister-in-law, and she claimed her in-laws still wished the ex a happy birthday on Facebook.

To make the event easier, Madison said she and her husband came up with a plan. He promised to call her after 20 to 30 minutes with an excuse to leave so they could spend the rest of the day on a date. She also said she spoke with her mother-in-law, who allegedly assured her that nobody would make the situation awkward.

She stood while the ex got the seat

Madison said things turned sour once guests sat down to watch the gifts being opened. When she went to sit with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, her mother-in-law allegedly told her the seat had been reserved for the ex-girlfriend. Madison said she ended up standing and watching while the other woman took the spot next to the family.

She said she immediately contacted her husband to explain what happened and ask for a ride. However, he had already driven toward a friend’s house in the city. Because he was an hour away and had their only house key, Madison said she had no way to get home.

When the two later talked about the shower, Madison said her husband asked why she was still upset. She claimed he dismissed her concerns and told her to “get over it.”

Viewers in the comments sided heavily with Madison, with one writing, “All of them, including the husband, need to go.” Another viewer added, “My husband said that’s divorce-worthy.”

In-law tension, also at the center of a mother-in-law’s sports bra rant that recently went viral, has been studied for years. A peer-reviewed study followed Black and White married couples over their first 16 years of marriage. It found that a wife’s reported discord with her in-laws was a stronger predictor of how both spouses viewed their marital success.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy