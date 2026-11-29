Woman who escaped Richard Evonitz after he held her 18 hours says she just learned his DNA isn’t in the FBI database because he was never convicted

Kara Robinson Chamberlain (kararobinsonchamberlain), who is the sole known survivor of alleged serial killer Richard Evonitz, has been sharing her stories on TikTok and Instagram for years. Recently, she shared a startling update regarding the status of his DNA in the national criminal database. In her post, she shared that she had believed for years that his genetic profile was already in the system, but learned while she made a docuseries about Evonitz that it hadn’t been entered.

Chamberlain, a former police officer, advocate, and media host, escaped her 18-hour captivity in 2002. She shared that she spent years trying to get his DNA into the Combined DNA Index System, commonly known as CODIS. As to why it wasn’t entered, she told her viewers, “In South Carolina and in Virginia, uh, the criteria for entry is that there’s a conviction.” She said, “Because he died before he was charged, arrested, convicted. That meant that he could be entered as an unknown offender.”

Chamberlain told her viewers that she navigated various administrative hurdles and loopholes to try to resolve this. Then suddenly, she said she received a call from a sheriff confirming that Evonitz’s DNA was actually entered into the system back in Florida over 20 years ago. It had just never matched another case. “I’m shocked because he had an indecent exposure in 97 in Florida. He unalived three girls over nine months in Virginia in 96 time frame. And then kidnapped me in 2002. We have large gaps. We have escalation,” she said.

Chamberlain had mixed feelings about it

While she was shocked by the lack of matches, she told her viewers that the lack of matches does not necessarily clear him of other potential crimes. She believes he may be responsible for more victims whose cases involve degraded DNA or evidence that was never properly processed. In those instances, she was happy that his DNA was in the system. However, while she believed there were other cases out there, she said, “I don’t want there to be other victims.”

Chamberlain’s post got hundreds of thousands of views, and many of her followers came to the comments to support her ongoing advocacy. One user commented, “Thank you for helping fight for those who never got the chance.” Many others wondered why his DNA was excluded, with one user asking, “What’s the point of the DNA if they aren’t entering it?” Chamberlain responded to that sentiment by noting, “Constitutional rights or something.”

According to A&E, Evonitz was a serial killer and sexual predator whom law enforcement considered responsible for the murders of three girls in Virginia. They noted that after Chamberlain escaped and led police to her abductor, Evonitz fled to Florida and died by suicide as law enforcement closed in. Investigators later linked him to the Virginia murders through forensic evidence found in his vehicle.

The legal complexity Chamberlain described stems from how DNA is managed in the United States. Forensic Sciences Simplified explains that CODIS is the system that lets law enforcement agencies compare DNA profiles, which has been key to solving many cold cases. It includes several indexes, such as those for convicted offenders and arrestees.

The site noted that state laws change how and when a DNA sample can be collected. For instance, samples from arrestees are only permitted in some states. Additionally, data moves from local databases to the state and federal databases only if they meet specific criteria, like a conviction. Since Evonitz died before he could be charged or convicted, his entry into the system likely entered his data based on specific criteria for unknown offenders, highlighting the challenges in cold case investigations.

Chamberlain did face some criticism in her update. Some users asked why she was still pushing the case, considering it happened over two decades ago. One user wrote, “If he is dead why still go after him they can’t do anything to him.” Others, however, believed that Chamberlain’s efforts would have results. One of her viewers wrote, “I honestly do not believe he’s not in there. He’s DEFINITELY done this a lot more.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Evonitz’s or the Sheriff’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Chamberlain’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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