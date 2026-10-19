A woman paid $10 for a Panda Express bowl, then looked at the tiny container they handed her and thought she’d been played

Panda Express is well known for giving you a lot of food for your money, but one customer recently found herself staring at a bowl that was much smaller than she expected. Mimi, who goes by @xomi.00 on TikTok, shared her frustration after paying $10 for a meal that looked nothing like the standard portions she usually gets.

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As reported by BroBible, the video, which has already racked up hundreds of thousands of views, shows Mimi sitting at her desk and looking at her lunch with clear disappointment. She ordered a beef and broccoli bowl with fried rice, but the container she received was tiny.

Instead of the typical black bowl you see at Panda Express, she was served her food in a small pink bowl that featured a map of the world. Even stranger, the container was topped with a drink lid.

She later filed a complaint

Mimi was confused by the situation, and she made her feelings clear with the on-screen text in her video. “Guys why does Panda Express keep making their bowls smaller idk if this is worth $10,” she wrote. She added in her caption that she wished she had asked for a refund right then and there.

The comment section on TikTok quickly turned into a space for other people to weigh in, including current employees who were just as surprised as she was. One worker commented, “I work at Panda w** is this,” while another person who identified as a worker wrote, “I work at Panda. That is straight up a lid for the drinks. Report them ASAP and get your money back.”

It appears that this specific bowl choice is reportedly not a standard practice across the company. Other viewers pointed out that the serving size Mimi received was far too small to justify a $10 price tag.

One commenter mentioned that at their local spot, a bowl costs $5.97 and is significantly larger than what Mimi showed. People were quick to tell her that she was cheated, with one person telling her, “Ooo girl they played in your face,” and another noting, “No way they gave you a soup cup.”

Mimi did try to clarify the situation in the comments, explaining that when she asked the staff about the strange container, they told her, “yeah we got new bowls.” This response did not sit well with the internet, and many viewers encouraged her to take the matter to corporate.

One person suggested, “Report them to corporate. If it’s a franchise they are breaking the contract.” Mimi later confirmed in the comments that she did file a complaint with Panda Express regarding the incident.

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