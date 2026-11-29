Penn State coach Matt Campbell had to hug a bleeding cornerback to hold him back after a 27-26 win over Maryland turned into a brawl

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell had to wrap a bleeding Jahmir Joseph in a bear hug to hold him back after the Nittany Lions’ 27-26 win over Maryland turned into an on-field brawl. Players from both teams exchanged punches near midfield shortly after the final whistle, and coaches and officials had to step in to restore order.

Joseph, a Penn State cornerback, appeared to have blood coming from his lower lip as Campbell held him back. Unnamed sources claimed Joseph was the victim of a sucker punch during the melee, as reported by BroBible. It was not clear who hit him.

The confrontation appeared to begin when Penn State nose tackle Dallas Vakalahi got into a heated skirmish with Maryland tight end Preston Howard. That exchange quickly drew players from both sidelines toward the middle of the field, and it turned into an all-out brawl.

The comeback made the fight even uglier

The game had already featured a dramatic swing before tempers boiled over. Maryland built a 23-3 lead by halftime, but Penn State stormed all the way back in the second half. Ryan Barker sealed the win with a field goal with two seconds left on the clock. It was Penn State’s largest comeback since the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin and the largest of Campbell’s 16-year head coaching career.

Fight at the finish in Penn State-Maryland game. https://t.co/1J2LZmeNwm — The District Standard (@TheStandardDC) November 29, 2026

Campbell and Maryland interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim were shaking hands at midfield when players clashed, similar to the postgame brawl after Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Grambling. The fight lasted about 40 seconds before security separated the teams, and FS1 announcer Dan Hellie said on the broadcast, “It is a melee.”

Both programs entered the season with high expectations that never materialized. Penn State began its first year under Campbell ranked in the top 25 with College Football Playoff hopes. The Nittany Lions started 3-0 but faltered, and they lost at home to a 2-8 Rutgers team just one week before facing Maryland.

Maryland struggled throughout the year as well. The school cut ties with head coach Mike Locksley after a 2-5 start and turned to Abdul-Rahim as interim coach. The regular season finale was a final chance for both teams to salvage some pride.

Big Ten postgame fights have drawn conference discipline before. After Ohio State and Michigan brawled following their 2024 game, the Big Ten fined both schools $100,000 each. The conference said the incident violated fundamental elements of sportsmanship and jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders.

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