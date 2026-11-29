Celebrity trainer Kayla Griffin, who goes by Kayla G, accused Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher of pushing and slapping her during an altercation outside a Houston club. She posted a video of the incident on Instagram. In the video, a man believed to be Fisher can be seen shoving her into a car and pushing her again, as reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Griffin claimed in her caption that she had never met Fisher before. She said she was sitting in her car while he argued with a group of her friends, all women. She said she got out after she allegedly saw him hit one of them to grab another, and that he then started charging toward her car, so she told him not to go near it.

“He pushed me and then slapped me,” she wrote. “Then talked s*** about it like it’s acceptable.” Fisher declined to comment through his agents and has not been arrested or charged, per ProFootballTalk.

The team has not said much yet

The Texans released a short statement after the video spread online. “We are aware of the incident involving Blake Fisher and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the team said. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Griffin tagged both Fisher and the Texans in her post and aimed some of her frustration at the team itself. “I’m spending my hard earned money to see support @houstontexans & players act like this,” she wrote. “It’s disgusting.”

When some people online asked why she went to social media instead of handling it privately, Griffin said she had already contacted police. “And before yall say why yall come to the internet, call the police : that’s done too but this won’t be hidden,” she wrote.

The video surfaced the day before Houston hosted the Baltimore Ravens, the team behind a 28-6 blowout of the Dolphins last season. The Texans took Fisher with the 59th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft after he played college football at Notre Dame. He has mostly served as a reserve tackle.

Under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, players can face league discipline even if their conduct does not lead to a criminal conviction. NFL teams unanimously endorsed the revised policy at a league meeting in Dallas. It also includes independent investigative procedures and criteria for paid leave when someone is formally charged with a crime of violence.

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