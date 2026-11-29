A man says he flew Frontier to New York for $16 with his GoWild pass, then found no GoWild seats home and a $500 one-way fare

A TikToker said he used his Frontier Airlines GoWild Pass to fly to New York City for $16, only to find there were no GoWild seats available to get back home. He said in a TikTok that the only option left was a $500 one-way fare, as reported by BroBible.

“Go Wild Pass from Frontier is cool when you get a ticket to New York for $16 but now your stuck here because they don’t have any Go Wild tickets back home,” he wrote in the video’s overlay text. He claimed regular flights were available, but at prices he called far too expensive.

Frontier launched the GoWild Pass in 2022. The idea was simple: pay a few hundred dollars up front, and flights cost just one cent each, with passengers paying only the associated fees.

Getting there is the easy part

The pass has drawn both enthusiasm and criticism since its launch. Many travelers like the extremely low fares, but others say discounted seats are so scarce that the pass can be hard to use. Some passengers have used it for one leg of a trip and then struggled to find a way back, which is what the TikToker said happened to him.

His experience is not the first of its kind. In May 2023, a writer for The Points Guy said they booked a GoWild ticket from Charlotte to Orlando but found no GoWild seats for the return trip, even though standard tickets were available. The writer bought regular tickets and said they “spent about $100 more than I would’ve if I’d been able to use my pass.”

Other pass holders have shared complaints of their own. One Reddit user claimed they spent nearly $600 on the pass but were only able to use it about four times. “I have tried to book probably 12 trips unsuccessfully,” they wrote. “The flights are just never available and it is super disappointing.”

Pass holders who have had better luck often recommend flexibility with dates, destinations, and arrival airports. Another Reddit user said they found usable tickets by searching the three closest airports to where they wanted to go. Others have said the pass works best for spontaneous trips and that fares often become available at midnight.

The TikToker’s video drew mixed reactions on the platform, where a window seat dispute also recently reignited debate. One commenter suggested, “Take the $20 Peter Pan bus down to Philly! That’s what I did to get a $16 flight.” Another was less impressed with the pass, writing, “Go wild is supposed to be unlimited flights. Why is it when I try to use it my go wild price is $200-300?!?”

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