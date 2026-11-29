A New York man said he paid for nail services for his wife and daughters only to later spot an unexpected extra charge on his card. Danny Radcliffe posted the account on TikTok as he stood outside the salon in the first video while describing what happened.

He said, “Guys, I just got scammed in New York, and I don’t know what to do. I need your help.” He explained that he was at GS Blow Dry Bar and that he had just paid for his wife and daughters to get their nails done. He stated that the amount “came out to like $500.”

He claimed that after they left, he noticed the additional charge. He said, “My card had an additional $55 and change charge.” Danny added that no receipt had been given and that staff refused when he went back to ask for one. He stated, “They’ll not give me a receipt.” He said a staff member told him the extra amount was “the fee” but would not explain it further, and that the door was then locked.

Man shares follow-up video with more details from the family visit

In a second TikTok video posted, Danny said he was in New York City with his wife and daughters for his daughter’s birthday. He explained that his wife took their two daughters and a friend to the salon for the nail services.

He stated that his wife got a fill, the friend got regular nails with no design, and the daughters got nails with some minimal designs. He claimed the salon had no prices listed and that staff wrote the amounts on Post-it notes. He said they first tried to charge his wife over $690 before correcting the total after she pointed out that the numbers did not add up. Surprise add-on fees like this have caught other customers off guard, as in the case of a woman hit with a cake-cutting charge.

Danny claimed that after they left, the card still showed about $60 more than the corrected amount. He said he returned and asked for an itemized receipt. He stated that the staff member became angry, refused the receipt, and locked the door with other customers still inside. He added that he has not received a refund and still does not have a receipt, and that he has already disputed the charge.

A payment image in the second video showed a charge of $648.52 dated October 27, 2026. He said he made the videos to bring attention to the situation so it would not happen to other families.

Viewers offered practical advice and reactions in the comments under the first video. Several suggested contacting the bank right away. One commenter wrote, “Call the bank, block the charge.” Another stated, “call your bank and tell them you was scammed and over charged by 500 dollars.”

Others focused on the amount charged for the nails and on using cash instead. A third wrote, “$500 for nails absolutely NOT.” Another said, “Cash is king.” One more wrote, “He took his 20% plus tip. Very expensive…. PLEASE LOCK YOUR CARD IMMEDIATELY AFTER USE. It happens.”

This article has been written solely based on Radcliffe’s version of events. Attack of the Fanboy did not verify the claims he made. As of writing, GS Blow Dry Bar has not publicly addressed Radcliffe’s video.

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