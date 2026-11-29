A man filming inside a Target store on Black Friday said he wanted viewers to look closely at one item. Matthew Lirette posted a TikTok video with the caption “I’ve seen everything today and it’s only 6:30 a.m…..” On-screen text in the clip read “Target dead wrong for this.”

He said in the TikTok video, “So we’re currently in Target for Black Friday stuff, and I just need y’all to see this.” The camera cut to a close-up of a shelf price tag for a “nodpod Weighted Eye Mask – Midnight.” A red “Sale!” tag listed a regular price of $38.49 and a sale price of $38.49, with the text “Save $0.”

Lirette asked in the video, “Tell me why you saving $0.” He then panned up to several white cylindrical containers of the product on the shelf before returning to the tag. He said, “Yo, look, look at this. This is absolutely ridiculous.”

Reports examining Black Friday pricing have noted that some advertised discounts do not always result in lower prices than recent weeks. A Groundwork Collaborative review of more than 350 Amazon deals in 2024 and 2025 found that 29.1 percent of the products were priced the same or higher during the sale period than in the preceding month, according to details shared with Inc.

Lindsay Owens, president and CEO of the group, told Inc. that shoppers “might actually pay more during the sale than they could have paid a few weeks earlier.”

A SureBright article described a separate look at pricing data by a major consumer group. That group tracked 175 home, tech, and health products across eight big retailers from May 2024 to May 2025. Every single product was either the same price or cheaper at another point in the six months before or after Black Friday, and 83 percent of those products had been cheaper or equal at least once across the full year, according to the findings.

The same piece noted that 42 percent of the products were genuinely cheaper at some point, and that after the 2024 Black Friday period ended, 35 percent of products dropped below their Black Friday price while 68 percent were equal or cheaper. Similar pricing complaints have surfaced elsewhere, too, as another TikTok user accused Michaels of misleading Black Friday pricing.

In the comments under Lirette’s video, one person wrote, “Oops…someone forgot to increase the regular price.” Another commenter pointed to a different store’s pricing and wrote, “Meanwhile my Lowe’s has a $700 vaccum for 150.” A separate commenter addressed wider conditions by writing, “guys we’re all struggling. don’t you think these stores are struggling too? they’re trying to make some money.”

One viewer compared past years and wrote, “Black Friday isn’t what it used to be 30 years ago it was way better. It’s a joke now.” Another commenter suggested why such tags might go unnoticed and wrote, “U know whats sad, they are probably so confident no one would notice because a lot of people dont actually look deeper than the “sale” part.”

Target has not publicly addressed Lirette’s video as of writing.

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