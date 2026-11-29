An Arizona dad is accused of sleeping in a playhouse by the pool while his toddler drowned, and police say he had two outstanding warrants

An Arizona father has been arrested after police say he fell asleep in a backyard playhouse while his 18-month-old son drowned in the family’s pool. Damian Trumble, 29, was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and child abuse. Police said he also had two outstanding warrants, as reported by AZFamily.

First responders were called to a home on Rainbow Boulevard in Lake Havasu City shortly after 6:30 PM on Thanksgiving evening. Officers learned the toddler, Lincoln, had fallen into the pool and had been underwater “for an extended period of time,” according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.

Lincoln was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the boy and his father had been alone in the backyard, and that Trumble fell asleep inside the playhouse “for reasons still under investigation,” per ABC15.

Police are still trying to piece it together

Lincoln was reportedly found at the bottom of the pool, and investigators believe he got into the water while his father was asleep. Investigators said they are still working to learn what led up to Trumble falling asleep. Police have not said exactly how the toddler got into the pool or how long he was in the water.

At his initial appearance, a judge set Trumble’s secured bond at $15,000. He was then transferred to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171.

Family friends have since started a GoFundMe for the boy’s mother, Jordyan Harrison, as reported by the New York Post. Organizer Taylor McDermott wrote that Harrison spent every day caring for her son, went everywhere with him, and built her whole routine around him. McDermott added that, in an instant, Harrison’s world had been turned upside down. The fundraiser is meant to help Harrison cover funeral expenses and hire an attorney.

The Arizona Department of Health Services urges families never to leave children unattended near pools, and child supervision also drew attention earlier this year when a Philadelphia man said he found a toddler walking alone on a dark street. In 2025, Maricopa and Pinal counties saw seven drownings of children ages five and under, according to drowning data cited by the Arizona Republic. The state health agency also warns that children can wander from the shallow end of a pool toward the deep end, which increases the risk of drowning.

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