A retail worker said police were waiting for her at the end of a 12-hour shift after she repeatedly asked about missing hours and unpaid time. Kyla Rose shared the account in a TikTok video and caption, describing what she said happened outside an Aritzia store on a Saturday.

In the short clip, Rose stands inside what appears to be the store wearing a black blazer and glasses while holding up a grey garment. On-screen text reads, “She doesn’t know it yet but Aritzia had POLICE waiting to arrest her after her 12hr shift.” She looks at the garment and says, “It’s pretty,” before additional text appears that says “*read caption.”

The video ends with her still holding the clothing. Nothing in the clip itself shows police or any confrontation. The full details appear only in the written caption that accompanies the post.

Employee claims manager called police after she asked about missing pay

“I worked the morning shift at Aritzia. Saturday. 6am. Store just opened,” Rose stated. “After 12 hours folding clothes, restocking shelves, cleaning fitting rooms, and dealing with customers… I walked out and saw police waiting for me. Yeah. POLICE.” She claimed her manager had called them.

She insisted the call was “Not because I stole. Not because I did anything wrong. But because I kept asking about missing hours and unpaid time that never showed up on my checks.” Rose described standing there in disbelief. “I just stood there like… are you serious? I gave them 12 HOURS of my life, and they treated me like a criminal for asking to be paid.”

According to her post, staff told her she was causing problems and needed to stop questioning them. “So instead of fixing my pay… They made me feel like I was the one doing something wrong. Over money I had ALREADY earned,” she wrote. She added that the luxury image Aritzia presents does not match the reality she experienced. Money discrepancies like this can sting for any customer or worker, such as when one woman found a $110 birthday cake charge on her receipt at an LA rooftop bar.

“That whole luxury image Aritzia sells? Yeah… behind the scenes, employees are working nonstop, barely getting treated with respect, and made to feel replaceable the second they speak up,” Rose stated. She said she could not stop thinking about it the next day and how “they really tried to make me look like the problem. Over THEIR mistake.” She noted she does not make enough to simply let the situation slide.

The experience reminded her of another option, she explained. “People are literally getting like $500 Aritzia gift cards from sites like aritzdeals.online Just doing 15–20 minute reviews or offers. I’ve done it a few times.” She added, “And honestly… after how they did me? I don’t feel bad using anything I can get. Sometimes I keep it. Sometimes I don’t. But either way… it’s something back.”

Viewers left a range of responses under the video. One commenter urged her to take legal steps, writing, “Lawyer up babe!” Another said they were done with the brand even though they had never shopped there: “Canceling aritzia, haven’t shopped there but bye.”

Several comments focused on the gift-card offers Rose mentioned. One person wrote, “my Aritzia gift code js came.” Another added, “can’t believe I got so much Aritzia, tysm!” A different commenter told her, “delete this before everyone finds out.”

This article has been written solely based on Rose’s version of events. Attack of the Fanboy did not independently verify the claims. Aritzia has not addressed Rose’s video publicly, as of writing.

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