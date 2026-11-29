The parents of a 2-year-old boy who died during a dental procedure in North Carolina claim in a lawsuit that staff told police they couldn’t reach them, even though the couple was waiting inside the building. Sharde Sherrill and David Mitchell allege that Valleygate Dental Surgery Center in Greensboro gave their son, Er’Mias Mitchell, an unapproved dose of anesthesia and then kept the emergency from them, as reported by the New York Post.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Guilford County, the couple was promised their son would only receive gas through a mask for the procedure. Instead, they allege a nurse anesthetist gave the toddler a 30-milligram dose of propofol through an IV, and he began vomiting almost immediately.

The suit claims that instead of performing an oral intubation to clear his airway, staff gave the boy a second dose two minutes later and tried to insert a breathing tube through his nose. His oxygen levels allegedly dropped shortly after, and he went into cardiac arrest.

The parents say they were never told

The lawsuit claims staff performed CPR for about 15 minutes before calling emergency services, and the parents were kept unaware of what was happening the whole time. When police arrived and asked for the parents, two unnamed staff members allegedly told officers they could not reach them, implying the couple was not at the facility.

Er’Mias was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suit claims staff then told the parents of his death and ushered them out a side exit, away from other families and from their own vehicle. The parents claim this delayed their ability to get to the hospital, and they also allege that doctors falsified medical records after the death.

Sherrill spoke at a gathering outside the surgery center on Tuesday. “I’m not giving up until my son receives justice,” she said. “We walked in that building that morning. My son was healthy, and he didn’t walk out because of somebody’s poor choices.”

The family is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for medical malpractice, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit comes amid a separate Connecticut hospital malpractice lawsuit over a 21-year-old’s death. “In June, we told you that we were not going to stop until we were able to get justice and answers for these parents who lost their two-year-old child. Today is another step in keeping that promise to these parents,” said their attorney, Mark Cummings.

Valleygate Surgery Centers did not respond to the Post’s request for comment, and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

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