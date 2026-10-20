A Texas mother is facing a wave of intense criticism after she recorded her 14-year-old son in court while he faced charges for armed robbery. The video shows the teenager wearing an orange inmate uniform and flashing hand signs that people associate with gang culture. This decision to film him and post the footage online has sparked a heated reaction from viewers who think the situation is far too serious for such a casual display.

As reported by The Nerd Stash, the mother provided some details about the legal situation on the video itself. She wrote, “My babe 14 years old his first charges armed robbery, possession of firearm.” She also noted that he had been in custody since August 17.

She mentioned that she had to hire a paid lawyer after the court-appointed one did not perform as she expected during a court date. Her caption included a message of loyalty to her son, stating, “So my baby want go down bout he say she say I pray he wake up from this but he know mama here no matter what I got cha Fa sho my guy.”

She claims there was no evidence against her son

This public support for her son, especially given the nature of the charges, did not sit well with many people. Viewers voiced their frustration that the mother seemed to downplay the gravity of the accusations. Instead of focusing on the alleged armed robbery or the firearm charges, the mother used her platform to tell other parents not to feel like failures if their children make bad choices.

She also shared a later video where she explained she is a 35-year-old single mother of five. In that clip, she claimed that her son did not actually possess the weapons he was charged with, and she defended her children as respectful people. She maintained that there was no evidence against her son, though these claims remain unverified.

The reaction online was immediate and harsh. Many people felt that the mother was failing to hold her son accountable for his actions. One person commented, “Lock the momma too cause what.”

Another user expressed their anger by writing, “Can somebody tell me what state this is? I’m personally writing a letter to the judge to petition for a life sentence.” The sight of a 14-year-old making hand signs while in custody during a court appearance struck many as particularly alarming. One critic remarked, “throwing signs up in a courtroom is crazy work.”

Others pointed to the mother’s own words as evidence of a deeper issue. Some viewers argued that the way she spoke about the situation showed a lack of proper guidance. One commenter wrote, “Based off of that paragraph he never had a chance.” Another person added, “It starts at home that’s all imma say.”

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