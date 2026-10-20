Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image by Christian Wasserfallen on Pexels, & @cassandrabush450 on TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

A Texas mom filmed her 14-year-old in an orange jumpsuit throwing hand signs in court on armed robbery charges, then wrote ‘mama here no matter what’

Image of Abdul Haddi
Abdul Haddi
|

Published: Oct 20, 2026 12:15 pm

A Texas mother is facing a wave of intense criticism after she recorded her 14-year-old son in court while he faced charges for armed robbery. The video shows the teenager wearing an orange inmate uniform and flashing hand signs that people associate with gang culture. This decision to film him and post the footage online has sparked a heated reaction from viewers who think the situation is far too serious for such a casual display.

As reported by The Nerd Stash, the mother provided some details about the legal situation on the video itself. She wrote, “My babe 14 years old his first charges armed robbery, possession of firearm.” She also noted that he had been in custody since August 17. 

She mentioned that she had to hire a paid lawyer after the court-appointed one did not perform as she expected during a court date. Her caption included a message of loyalty to her son, stating, “So my baby want go down bout he say she say I pray he wake up from this but he know mama here no matter what I got cha Fa sho my guy.”

She claims there was no evidence against her son

This public support for her son, especially given the nature of the charges, did not sit well with many people. Viewers voiced their frustration that the mother seemed to downplay the gravity of the accusations. Instead of focusing on the alleged armed robbery or the firearm charges, the mother used her platform to tell other parents not to feel like failures if their children make bad choices. 

She also shared a later video where she explained she is a 35-year-old single mother of five. In that clip, she claimed that her son did not actually possess the weapons he was charged with, and she defended her children as respectful people. She maintained that there was no evidence against her son, though these claims remain unverified.

The reaction online was immediate and harsh. Many people felt that the mother was failing to hold her son accountable for his actions. One person commented, “Lock the momma too cause what.” 

Another user expressed their anger by writing, “Can somebody tell me what state this is? I’m personally writing a letter to the judge to petition for a life sentence.” The sight of a 14-year-old making hand signs while in custody during a court appearance struck many as particularly alarming. One critic remarked, “throwing signs up in a courtroom is crazy work.”

Others pointed to the mother’s own words as evidence of a deeper issue. Some viewers argued that the way she spoke about the situation showed a lack of proper guidance. One commenter wrote, “Based off of that paragraph he never had a chance.” Another person added, “It starts at home that’s all imma say.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Abdul Haddi
Abdul Haddi
Haddi is an avid gamer and tech enthusiast who loves building PCs. Aside from gaming, he has a passion for making films and bringing stories to life. When not gaming or exploring new tech, he enjoys traveling and discovering new places.