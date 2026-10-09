A boyfriend told his girlfriend to keep swaying under his arm with her eyes closed in a grocery store, then quietly walked away

Shopping trips at the local mart are usually pretty routine, but a recent video from TikTok creators Sophie & Jacob shows how quickly things can go off the rails. The pair decided to turn a mundane grocery run into a prank, leaving one of them looking quite flustered in the middle of the aisle, as reported by The Daily Dot.

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The prank setup was simple enough to keep things low-key. Jacob started the interaction by asking Sophie if she was ready for a challenge. When she asked, “For what?” Jacob said, “If you get this correctly, I’ll buy your favorite chocolate.” She agreed, thinking she was just playing a quick game.

Jacob then instructed Sophie to duck under his arms and keep swaying from left to right. He told her to keep her eyes closed during the entire process. He added that she should keep moving until he told her to stop. Sophie followed his directions perfectly, swaying back and forth while completely unaware of her surroundings.

She kept swaying long after he had walked away

Once he had her locked into the rhythm, Jacob quietly slipped away. He left her standing there in the store, still swaying with her eyes closed as if he were still standing right in front of her. However, the prank didn’t stay private for long, as other shoppers moved through the aisle.

A man who happened to be walking by caught sight of her swaying alone. He looked at her and offered a smile before continuing on his way. Sophie eventually realized something was off, and she opened her eyes to find herself standing alone. She immediately ran toward Jacob, looking clearly embarrassed by the whole ordeal.

She asked him, “Did he see me?” Jacob did not miss a beat and replied, “You got in the way of them.” The creators spent the rest of the video laughing about the situation, and the video wrapped up shortly after that. The prank worked as Sophie never questioned the instructions, and the video ends without showing whether she received her chocolate. Jacob may still owe Sophie her favorite chocolate after the grocery store prank, and the pair’s account is likely to show whether he pays up in a future video.

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