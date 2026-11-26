Virginia Foxx lost her seat by about 330 votes, months after a 10-year-old said her letter ‘was wrong because the school didn’t do anything’

Rep. Virginia Foxx lost her North Carolina congressional seat by about 330 votes, months after a 10-year-old said her reply to his school letter was wrong “because the school didn’t do anything.” The Republican conceded to Democrat Chuck Hubbard, 64, after a recount she had requested was completed, per HuffPost.

Foxx faced public scrutiny earlier this year over a letter she sent to Christian Mango, a fourth grader from Greensboro, North Carolina, as reported by Mediaite. The student had written to Foxx to advocate for federal tax rebates on electric vehicles as part of a class assignment.

Christian and his classmates were tasked with writing persuasive essays to people in positions of power. He chose electric vehicle policy, a topic his mother, Emily Mango, said was his own idea. Foxx responded by framing his request as a burden on taxpayers, arguing that federal rebates take money from hardworking people who lack the means to buy such vehicles. She cited six articles from outlets including Fox News and the Wall Street Journal.

The letter also brought up his teachers

Foxx’s reply went on to address the child’s educators. “Please ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you,” she wrote. She also suggested his teachers were not giving him a good educational experience and were instead interested in indoctrinating him.

Emily Mango called the response a horrific letter to her son. “Reprehensible response. You crossed a line when you attacked a child and attacked teachers. You don’t deserve to be on a Committee for Education when you talk to children like this and think so lowly of teachers,” she wrote in a Facebook post addressed to the congresswoman.

Christian said in an interview with Fox 8 in Greensboro that he mailed the essay in April in a Canterbury School envelope with fourth grade on the return address, and that the school received the reply by email a few weeks later. “I could understand half of it. But not all of it,” he said of the reply, adding that he felt upset after his mother explained the letter. “I think that was wrong, because the school didn’t do anything,” he said.

Foxx, 83, conceded her long-held seat on Sunday, and Hubbard said she did so graciously. “The voters of the Fifth Congressional District exercised their Constitutional rights and made their voices heard,” she wrote, per NC Newsline. Hubbard’s win brings North Carolina’s congressional delegation to 11 Democrats and three Republicans in 2027.

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