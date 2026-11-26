Nidal Hasan, a former Army major, fatally shot 13 people at the Texas Army post, Fort Hood, in 2009, and was scheduled for a December 3rd execution by firing-squad, approved by President Donald Trump. However, the former military psychiatrist has filed a request with the federal court in Topeka, Kansas, to hold his execution while he builds a legal challenge to the sentence. He is currently imprisoned at Fort Leavenworth.

According to Reuters, Hasan’s stay request describes his intention to argue that Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth violated military rules and his constitutional rights while setting the execution date. Hasan specifically points to the initial, and later scrapped, promise to livestream his death as evidence of improper conduct.

CBS News noted that Hasan, who is Muslim and of Palestinian descent, claims in his filing that his constitutional rights were violated “due to unlawful command influence” of Trump and Hegseth, who he alleges are “driven by unlawful racial and religious animus.” Hasan intends to argue that he was barred from properly defending himself at his 2013 court-martial, where he attempted to justify the killings as an act to protect Islamic insurgents from the US military. He had repeatedly described the war on terror as a “war against Islam.”

Hasan’s attack injured over 30 people

Per Reuters, Hasan used a laser-sighted handgun to kill 13 and injure more than 30 people within Fort Hood’s medical facility before being stopped by a shot from the military police. The shot paralyzed him from the chest down. In 2013, a military court-martial jury convicted him of 13 counts of premeditated murder. The military has reportedly not carried out an execution since 1961, and Hasan would be the first person executed by firing squad since 1945.

Nidal Malik Hasan, the former U.S. Army psychiatrist who killed 13 people and injured 32 others in a 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, asked a federal court to halt his execution scheduled for next week. https://t.co/la6W6rd1jK — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 26, 2026

When the president approved the firing squad execution, he called Hasan “a very bad and evil man,” but he decided to scrap the broadcast after bipartisan backlash. Per CBS, Trump noted on Truth Social, “I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device.”

US District Judge Anthony Mattivi, a Trump appointee recently confirmed by the Senate, will hear Hasan’s request for a stay. Reuters reported that this legal maneuver utilizes a habeas corpus petition, which allows a condemned person to seek review of their sentence once a date and method of execution have been set. If successful, this could delay the execution by months or years.

Fort Hood gunman Nidal Hasan has asked a federal court to postpone his execution by firing squad to give him time to legally challenge his conviction and death sentence.https://t.co/AdcX4aTKGV — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) November 25, 2026

While the motion was filed by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, Reuters noted that Hasan intends to represent himself, just as he did in his original hearing. Anna Arcenaux, the deputy director of the ACLU Capital Punishment project, noted, “There is no question that the ⁠violence committed ​at Fort Hood caused unimaginable pain and loss. But the gravity of that loss does not change the government’s obligation to uphold the principles that define our ​justice system.”

CBS reported that beyond the legal challenge, there is ongoing tension over who is permitted to witness the event. Army officials recently denied requests from three survivors to attend the execution, stating they do not meet the strict regulatory definition of a victim because they were not struck by bullets.

For retired Colonel Kathy Platoni, who would have been Hasan’s supervisor in a planned deployment to Afghanistan, this feels like a betrayal. She told CBS, “I would desperately like to attend. To look Hasan in the eye and say, You didn’t get me.” The outlet noted that many survivors, including Platoni and retired Major C. Alan Hopewell, have been advocating for the shooting to be officially recognized as domestic terrorism rather than workplace violence.

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