A New York man said Chick-fil-A’s Cow Calendar is a better deal in expensive cities, claiming he got about $55 worth of food for a total investment of $11.70. King Kev, a creator on TikTok, said in a TikTok video that he found what he views as a pricing mistake, since the calendar costs the same everywhere while menu prices vary from state to state, as reported by BroBible.

Kev claimed the same calendar that yields $46.17 worth of food in Virginia provides $55.17 in value when redeemed at a New York City location. “I’m pretty sure I just found a big pricing mistake from Chick-fil-A that will hopefully save me a lot of money living in New York,” he said in the video. He pointed out that the product costs the same regardless of where it is purchased, which is the core of his argument for why the deal works better in high-cost urban markets.

The Cow Calendar, which the company brought back for 2027, gives the owner one free food item for every month of the upcoming year. Kev put his theory to the test by visiting a local restaurant, filming the process, and breaking down the math once he got home. He said the calendar costs $10.99 plus tax, bringing his total out-of-pocket expense to $11.70.

The math only works if you actually go

After reviewing the rewards for each month, Kev calculated the retail price of those items in both New York City and Virginia. January features a chicken sandwich, March includes a chocolate fudge brownie, and May offers a frosted Coke. He assumed the final month of the year will also be a chicken sandwich for the purpose of his calculations.

Kev admitted the difference in value between New York City and Virginia was not as extreme as he initially expected, though he still considers it a solid deal. He finished his video by admitting the process made him hungry.

Some viewers pointed out that while the math looks solid, the calendar is designed to encourage repeat visits. Customers who stop by for a monthly freebie may end up spending more on sides, drinks, or extra meals while they are there. The full value also only applies to people who redeem every reward, since a forgotten month means that item goes unclaimed.

Actual value also depends on whether a specific location is participating in the promotion and the terms attached to each reward. Local menu prices fluctuate, inventory can sometimes prevent a customer from claiming a specific item, and the chain has separately faced claims over app fees.

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