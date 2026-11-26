The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office allegedly threatened to arrest a public defender for requesting a welfare check on the two children of Justine May, who were discovered dead 16 days later. South Carolina criminal defense lawyer Erin Bailey (erinbaileylaw) highlighted the incident in an Instagram and TikTok post that has since reached hundreds of thousands of viewers.

In her video, Bailey said that 33-month-old Emory Deacon and 15-month-old Harlow Deacon, passed away from starvation and dehydration in their Ladson home after the welfare request. She stated that their father, Zachary Deacon, “ended up arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department because he repeatedly called the sheriff’s department, DSS, and mobile crisis, trying to get his ex some help. He was worried that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.”

Bailey told her viewers that the public defender, Kaitlin Cornwell-Goulooze, entered the picture when he defended Deacon at his bond hearing. According to Bailey, May had trespassed everyone she knew from her house and wouldn’t communicate with family. So, after the hearing and listening to Deacon and May’s parents, Cornwell-Goulooze called Mobile Crisis out of concern for the children, feeling a duty to intervene. Mobile Crisis pointed her to the sheriff’s department.

Bailey shared the dispatcher recordings that seemed to record the threat

In her video, Bailey edited in the recording where the dispatcher told a deputy about the defender’s concern. In response, the deputy told the dispatcher, “Make sure you get a good 43 on the complainant that’s calling because we’re probably going to… we may have to charge them with this, too.”

Bailey’s viewers had a strong response to Bailey’s video, with viewers claiming that by not taking firmer action, the “sheriff’s department aided and abetted the abuse and death of these two children.” Others expressed frustration with the broader system, with one commenter asking, “When will we ever start holding law enforcement, prosecutors and judges responsible?”

Many viewers wondered why the police would even threaten a lawyer for asking for a welfare check, with one TikToker noting, “She’s a mandated reporter – wth did he think she could be charged with, this is completely outrageous.” According to WCSC, the alleged threat was revealed in a statement by the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

The association also reportedly alleged that a sheriff’s official later threatened Cornwell-Goulooze with arrest for misuse of 911 if she continued her inquiries into May. The outlet also noted that deputies had responded to the residence multiple times before the children were found dead, but noted that they observed no signs of concern during visits in August and September.

The discovery of the children, however, came after another welfare request, per ABC 7. A 911 caller reportedly alerted authorities that the mother was seen walking alone without her children. May has since been charged with two counts of homicide by child abuse.

Since the children passed, WCIV reported that Zachary Deacon filed a petition against Sheriff Ritchie to access investigation files once it closes, arguing that his status as a victim entitles him to records under the South Carolina Constitution. His petition states that he has often only seen information from the investigation through news reports. His attorney, Gedney Howe, told the WCIV, “I’ve never seen them ice out a victim like this before.”

As for Cornwell-Goulooze, WCSC noted that the association condemned the actions of the Sheriff’s Office. They noted, “No lawyer acting in their professional capacity should be threatened with arrest, but especially not a criminal defense lawyer who is acting based on their professional knowledge and experience to intervene in a life-threatening situation for children.”

According to the outlets, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to requests for comment regarding Deacon or the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers’ allegations.

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