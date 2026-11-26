Representative Robert Garcia recently hit back at Eric Trump in an online argument by detailing a list of business ties he claims link President Donald Trump’s family to government contracts and potential conflicts of interest. The post on X, which has over a million views, follows Garcia’s recent vow to launch oversight investigations into the administration once Democrats take control of the House in January, and comes after Eric argued that he has no ties to such companies.

In his post, Garcia challenged Eric, telling him, “You want to talk facts? Here are a few.” Garcia cited Eric’s advisory roles at Dominari Holdings, the SPAC New America, and the Japanese bitcoin firm Metaplanet. Garcia also highlighted the president’s son’s 6% stake in the drone company Space-Eyes and an investment in the Israeli drone maker Xtend. Garcia also wrote that a member of the UAE’s ruling family controls 49% of World Liberty Financial, a crypto company co-founded by Eric.

“It seems like you say you’re not involved, until there’s a chance to make money off of the taxpayers. Your father is the president and these deals just keep landing in front of him by coincidence?” He also noted, “This is just what we know through public reporting.” Garcia ended his challenge by telling the younger Trump that if he wanted to show how this isn’t a misunderstanding, “come testify under oath voluntarily.”

The public feud began with an MS NOW interview

On the 22nd of Nov., Garcia uploaded a clip from an interview with MS NOW’s The Weeknight to X, where he told the host that it’s outrageous for the president’s sons to profit “from their father’s White House and presidency,” through boards and investments. In the video, he pointed to Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding, which was paid for by a Russian oligarch, and even Jared Kushner’s business dealings, claiming the Trumps “are now billions of dollars richer,” while Americans struggle.

You want to talk facts? Here are a few:



FACT: You’ve joined the advisory boards of multiple companies since the 2024 election including defense tech investor Dominari Holdings, the SPAC New America, and the Japanese bitcoin company Metaplanet.



FACT: You were given a 6% stake… https://t.co/8gPPqst56W — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 23, 2026

Eric Trump responded in a post, flatly denying the allegations, writing, “I am on ZERO Board or Directors, contrary to this nonsense statement, nor do I have ANY management or governance responsibilities of any company outside of Trump.” He emphasized his long career in construction and business, asserting that he is a private citizen who refuses to put his career on hold to appease political opponents.

These clashes underscore the broader tension regarding the Trump family’s business activities. A report by Reuters confirms that Eric Trump was appointed an adviser to Metaplanet, a firm that has pivoted significantly into bitcoin treasury holdings. Similarly, Reuters noted that filings show that Eric and Donald Trump Jr. serve on the advisory board for New America, a SPAC that aims to merge with domestic manufacturing firms.

.@RepRobertGarcia is already off to a great start. I am on ZERO “Board or Directors,” contrary to this nonsense statement, nor do I have ANY management or governance responsibilities of any company outside of @Trump – nor have I EVER worked on procuring a contract from the United… https://t.co/FJ9uh8jqTX — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 23, 2026

Regarding Space-Eyes, Reuters reported that Eric Trump has publicly identified himself as a strategic adviser and investor, citing the critical nature of their drone technology. Furthermore, ProPublica reported that Trump’s sons have a 10% stake in Dominari Holdings and, through its fund, American Ventures, have access to companies with millions in federal contracts.

Per the outlet, both brothers have described themselves as passive investors who do not advocate for the companies before the government. Additionally, CNBC links Eric Trump to Foundation Future Industries, which Garcia has claimed got a $24 million contract from the Pentagon, and Reuters reported Eric’s investment in XTEND’s merger with Florida-based JFB Construction Holdings to take XTEND public.

Don Jr. and Eric Trump have ties to companies that are getting contracts from the Pentagon.



Our oversight investigations are going to inform new laws to stop government corruption. pic.twitter.com/LvyyiiwteS — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 22, 2026

According to the Guardian, World Liberty Financial recently received conditional approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to start a bank. The outlet noted that the Trump family owns 38% of the company.

As the political calendar turns toward January, The Guardian noted that Garcia has sent letters to a dozen figures in the president’s orbit, including Eric and Donald Trump Jr., demanding they preserve records for upcoming investigations. Garcia’s planned oversight includes examining family finances and potential corporate corruption.

While the White House general counsel, Will Scharf, has reportedly criticized these requests as harassment and vowed to resist, Garcia maintains that these efforts are necessary to inform legislation and address self-dealing. The administration continues to state that the president’s assets are held in a trust managed by his children and that there are no conflicts of interest.

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