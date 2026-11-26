A man who tries to drink every cocktail at chain restaurants says Red Lobster’s manager finally recognized him, but only after drink 8

A TikToker who tries to drink every cocktail on chain restaurant menus said he made it through eight drinks at Red Lobster before a manager recognized him and cut him off. A creator named Jayden documented the challenge in a TikTok video, claiming he was “officially drunk” after his fifth drink, per BroBible.

“Made it through every cocktail at Red Lobster. I’m hammered. I’m cut off, and I’m going home,” Jayden said at the end of the video. His speech was reportedly slurred, and he was speaking into a microphone clipped to a fried jumbo shrimp.

The stunt is part of Jayden’s online persona as a “hybrid athlete,” a satirical take on the fitness trend that combines intense training with drinking challenges. His typical routine involves visiting chain restaurants and drinking until he either finishes every alcoholic beverage on the menu or gets cut off. In his videos, he introduces each cocktail, quickly drinks it, and orders the next, with editing creating the impression of a fast-paced spree.

Eight cocktails is a lot before anyone steps in

One commenter called the feat impressive, writing, “Getting eight drinks deep at a restaurant is actually impressive. Most servers cut off before it gets there.” Others questioned whether the challenges are real, with one claiming, “I heard he orders the non-alcoholic versions for these skits.” Viewers also said his voice starts to sound like Steve-O or Cartman from South Park the more he drinks.

Restaurant videos, from Jayden’s challenges to a viral Red Lobster ordering clip, are popular online, but this kind of content can put establishments in a tricky position. A viral video often sparks copycat attempts, and there isn’t a set number of drinks that triggers a cutoff. Instead, the decision to stop serving is usually left to the bartender or manager, based on visible signs of intoxication or how much alcohol someone has consumed.

Restaurants also have a legal responsibility to avoid over-serving customers, which is why staff will step in and cut people off. Under dram shop laws, businesses can be held liable for injuries or damage caused after they serve alcohol to someone who is intoxicated or underage.

Dram shop laws, also called commercial host liability laws, let an injured third party sue the business in states that have them, according to County Health Rankings. The details vary by state, including limits on damages and who can be sued. The group said there is strong evidence these laws reduce alcohol-related traffic deaths among both adult and underage drinkers.

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