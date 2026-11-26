A Redditor’s friend cooked extra Friendsgiving food in case the 11 ‘maybes’ came, and they say only 5 guests showed up in total

A Redditor said only five people showed up to a Friendsgiving they co-hosted for 25 guests, even though 14 had RSVP’d yes and another 11 said maybe. The poster said in a Reddit post that the friend who handled the cooking made a huge spread in case the maybes showed up, as reported by Daily Dot.

The poster said they co-hosted the gathering with a friend who took on the task of preparing all the food. With no clear headcount, the friend cooked enough to make sure there was plenty if all the potential guests decided to come. The poster said that preparation ended up as wasted food, time, and money when only a handful of people actually arrived.

The Redditor said the situation reflects a recurring problem with how people handle invitations. They claimed guests often cancel at the very last minute, fail to respond to invitations altogether, or never provide any update on their attendance. “What is wrong with people?!” the poster wrote in the post’s title.

Five out of 25 is a rough turnout

The poster said these constant commitment issues are why they’ve stopped hosting larger parties altogether. They now lean toward smaller, more intimate gatherings to avoid the stress of planning an event only for a big part of the guest list to bail.

Other Reddit users echoed the poster in the comments, with RSVP etiquette also coming up in recent debates over a bride’s strict guest rules. One commenter wrote, “I’d say this is extremely infuriating. It’s why I hate hosting even for kids events let alone adult ones. People just for whatever reason cannot commit. I’ve got kids. I’m busy. Life’s busy. But if I rsvp yes, I’ll be there.”

Another commenter offered practical advice for future Friendsgiving plans. “If you do this next year, ask the people who say yes to bring something. People are usually more inclined to keep commitments if they think they’re being depended upon,” they wrote, adding that hosts should tell maybes a week out to pick yes or no.

Hosting a holiday meal isn’t cheap either. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey found that a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people costs an average of $58.63 this year, an increase of more than 6% from 2025, per Newsweek. Eight of the 12 individually priced items in the traditional basket went up in price. The Northeast recorded the highest average cost at $61.57, while the South was the cheapest at $54.33.

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