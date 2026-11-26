University of Miami golfer Scarlett Schremmer admitted she lied to LPGA Tour officials about using an unauthorized green-reading book at The ANNIKA. The 20-year-old, who received a sponsor exemption to replace her teammate Kai Trump in the tournament, confirmed the deception in an Instagram statement posted six days after her disqualification, as reported by BroBible.

Schremmer entered the event after Trump, 19, withdrew following wrist surgery in October. She shot a 1-under 69 in the opening round, with Trump there to support her alongside Miami golf coach Janice Olivencia and a Secret Service detail. Trump even helped carry Schremmer’s golf bag after the round.

Schremmer shot a 4-over 74 in the second round and missed the cut. Officials were then alerted to the possible use of a prohibited green-reading book, and Schremmer denied using it when tournament staff first questioned her. After reviewing photographic evidence, officials determined she had violated Model Local Rule G-11 and disqualified her the next day.

She apologized for denying it to officials

Schremmer first addressed the incident on Instagram by acknowledging she used a book that is permitted in college golf but not on the professional tour. That post did not mention her initial denial to officials. Ryan French, known as Monday Q Info, later claimed on X that Schremmer’s mother, former LPGA player Patricia Ehrhart, also misled officials. French alleged that Ehrhart said the book was never used and allowed her daughter to play the second round despite knowing the rules had been broken. The LPGA has not accused Ehrhart of wrongdoing.

In her second statement, Schremmer wrote, “I had no idea that I had a yardage book with illegal information. When I was approached about it, I was scared, embarrassed, and made an extremely poor decision in saying it was not in use. I deeply regret that, I always will, and I want to own that mistake.” She said her behavior failed to reflect the values she learned in the sport and that she understands trust must be earned through actions.

Model Local Rule G-11 governs the use of green-reading materials in professional golf, limiting the size and scale of the information players can carry to help read putting surfaces. Some college competitions allow broader access to detailed yardage data, while professional standards restrict these aids so players rely on their own skills and observations.

Trump made her own LPGA debut at the same event last year, which also featured WNBA star Caitlin Clark, and shot a 13-over-par 83 in her opening round. The LPGA Tour, the USGA, and the University of Miami have not announced any further disciplinary measures against Schremmer.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy