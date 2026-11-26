An Indiana man got 65 years for killing his ex’s new boyfriend, and his ex told him their daughter ‘no longer refers to you as Daddy’

Brent D. Wellman, 35, was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, Dennis W. Adams Jr., in Indiana. At the sentencing in Lawrenceburg, Wellman’s ex-girlfriend told him their daughter “no longer refers to you as Daddy,” as reported by Court TV.

“She refers to you as Brent, if she refers to you at all,” she said. She also told him, “Brent, in your attempt to not be replaced, you permanently removed yourself from [your daughter’s] life. You and you alone did that.”

The woman said she had known Adams, who was 39, since high school, and that they reconnected after her relationship with Wellman ended. “He was a good kid then, and reconnecting with him as an adult, I saw he had become an amazing man, and those are far and few between,” she said, looking directly at Wellman. The sentence was announced by Lynn Deddens, prosecuting attorney for the 7th Judicial Court.

He hid in the SUV before Adams left for work

The murder happened early one morning in August 2025. Wellman parked his car at his daughter’s preschool and walked about 14 minutes to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, where Adams was staying the night, then hid inside Adams’ SUV. The woman said she heard noises outside her apartment that morning, but neither she nor Adams realized it was Wellman.

Around 5:45 AM, several people called 911 after hearing at least five gunshots on U.S. 50 in Dillsboro, a rural, tree-lined road that runs alongside a creek. Prosecutors said witnesses reported a “commotion” inside a blue Honda CR-V and saw a “severely injured” man bleeding and unresponsive in the front seat. Wellman, who had been in the backseat, then climbed into the front and drove off.

A deputy soon spotted the CR-V a few miles away, and Wellman sped off when the deputy approached and saw blood on the steering wheel. Police later found the car crashed and abandoned. About an hour after the first 911 calls, authorities found Adams’ body in a wooded area not far from where motorists heard the gunshots.

The woman told the court their daughter, now five, has struggled since the murder. “She often has nightmares and wakes up screaming. She needs the room to be completely lit,” she said. “And more often than not, I have to hold her hand just so she can fall asleep.” She added that the girl didn’t understand where her father was or why he wasn’t coming to see her anymore.

Dennis Adams Sr., the victim’s father, also delivered a victim impact statement, as relatives did at a recent Ohio murder sentencing. He said he wanted to sit “face to face” with the man who killed his son and said Wellman tracked his son “like animal or something just to basically assassinate him.” He also asked, “Over what? There’s millions of women out there.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy