A Florida neighbor denied damaging a woman’s car, and court records say the woman came back with boiling bleach, then a baseball bat

Title: Photo by Artyom Kulakov Credit: Image by Artyom Kulakov on Pexels and Title: Photo by Анатолий К. Credit: Image by Анатолий К. on Pexels.

A 39-year-old Florida woman named Tracy Williams was arrested after allegedly throwing boiling bleach at her neighbor and damaging the neighbor’s car with a baseball bat in Fort Lauderdale. Williams is charged with battery causing permanent disfigurement and criminal mischief causing damages of $1,000 or more, according to court records cited by CBS News Miami.

The incident allegedly began in October when Williams confronted her neighbor about damage to her car. According to court records, the victim denied causing any damage to Williams’ vehicle. Williams then allegedly filled a bucket with bleach, brought it to a boil, and threw the scalding liquid at her neighbor.

The victim claimed she immediately went blind in one eye and felt chemical burns along the entire right side of her body. She reportedly sought medical treatment for the burns, although the full extent of her injuries is unknown.

She said she saw it on her security camera

While she was trying to flush her eye, the victim claimed she saw Williams on her security camera. The footage allegedly showed Williams repeatedly hitting the victim’s car with a baseball bat. The bleach had already allegedly caused extensive harm to the car’s paint, with an estimated $7,000 in damage.

Woman blinded by 'boiling bleach' as attacker 'soaks her with bucket of liquid'https://t.co/lflKTb5Ifn pic.twitter.com/Qty5jhlAXT — Daily Star (@dailystar) November 24, 2026

The victim told police she had lived next to Williams for about two years, per People. She said Williams accused her of damaging the vehicle and started yelling at her before the alleged attack. The two have allegedly had multiple disputes over that time, which the victim said were documented in police reports, the kind of long-running feud that also led to charges in a Florida drone dispute.

Williams was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop. The battery charge relates to the victim’s claims of blindness and severe burns, while the criminal mischief charge relates to the alleged damage to the neighbor’s car.

A Broward County judge set her bond at $12,500 at her first appearance. As a condition of her release, she must not have any contact with the alleged victim. It is unclear whether Williams has entered a plea or retained an attorney, and Fort Lauderdale police did not respond to a request for comment.

Under Florida law, aggravated battery covers intentionally or knowingly causing great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement, or using a deadly weapon during a battery. The offense is a second-degree felony in the state.

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