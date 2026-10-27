Vice President JD Vance addressed fuel costs at a midterms rally in Belgrade, Montana, on Monday, tying earlier price jumps to the actions of foreign leaders. He used the phrase “tin-pot dictator” while describing how those leaders have driven costs higher in the past.

Speaking to the crowd, Vance said many people continue to view gas prices as too high. According to The Independent, he told listeners, “Now you will hear, and I want to speak a little bit to the undecided voters out there, you will hear many say that gas prices are too high, that there’s still so much work to do on correcting the terrible Biden inflation, the highest inflation that we saw in 50 years in our country, and I understand that. I agree with it.”

He then listed several past moments when prices rose sharply amid international events. “Remember in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, and gas prices skyrocketed – they skyrocketed, by the way, far higher than they are today,” Vance said. “They skyrocketed in 1979, they skyrocketed in 2001, they skyrocketed in 2007. They skyrocket every time some tin-pot dictator decides to throw a tantrum. And we’ve got to remember that.”

Online reactions suggest Vance’s phrase fits the president

Social media users responded by asking whether the vice president’s wording applied to President Donald Trump. One commenter wrote, “Is he really talking about his boss that way?”

Careful, JD. That tinpot signs your checks. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) October 26, 2026

Another framed the comments as a notable early step for any future campaign. They posted, “calling your own boss a tinpot dictator is a pretty aggressive opening move for a presidential campaign that’s still two years away.”

Some replies referenced statements Vance made about Trump before entering the administration. One user said, “That’s the most truthful thing he’s said since he compared Trump to Hitler.”

A separate comment warned of possible consequences from the language. It read, “Careful, JD. That tinpot signs your checks.”

Others questioned the timing ahead of the midterms. One person wrote, “Seems kind of dangerous for JD Vance to be throwing Trump under the bus right before midterms.”

During the same speech, Vance said expanding U.S. energy production offers the strongest protection for American families against disruptions tied to Middle East conflicts. Americans have reportedly spent billions more on gas since Iran strikes, which keeps the issue front and center for voters.

Gas prices surged past $4 a gallon under Joe Biden, eventually hitting a record $5.02 in June 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Although prices have yet to reach $5 under Trump, 2026 has already set a new record for the most days with gas at $4 a gallon or higher, surpassing the Biden-era mark, according to CNN.



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