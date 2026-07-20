A 75-year-old woman accused of poisoning her husband asked a caregiver for an empty medication bottle, and police say they know why

A 75-year-old former Alabama attorney accused of poisoning her husband with fentanyl has had her bond revoked after investigators say she tried to arrange a second poisoning attempt while out on release. According to Dexerto, Sara Baker was first arrested in November 2025 after authorities alleged she put fentanyl into her husband James “Doyle” Baker’s food and drinks. She was later released on a $400,000 bond.

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According to court records, Baker had previously worked with the Alabama District Attorney’s office and as a county attorney. She was indicted on 11 felony charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of attempted murder, second-degree domestic violence, elder abuse, and multiple counts related to distributing a controlled substance. The attempted murder charges stem from three alleged incidents on September 4, 12, and 20 of 2025, when prosecutors say she put fentanyl in her husband’s food or drink.

He did not die from the alleged poisonings but reportedly became physically impaired, according to the indictment. Baker was serving as her husband’s sole caregiver following a stroke he had suffered, and her law license was suspended by the Alabama State Bar following her arrest. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges, citing mental disease or defect, and a judge has since ordered psychological testing.

Her husband testified in her defense anyway

Investigators now say that during her release, Baker set up a plan with caregivers to smuggle a bottle of suspected fentanyl into her husband’s residence. Court records reviewed by KGNS show she reached out to one of her husband’s caregivers on June 11 requesting an empty pill container from the home. Later that month, she allegedly handed another caregiver a black bag and instructed them to place it inside a safe at his home.

Cullman, Alabama



Drug Dealer Felisha Nicole Cofield (No Photo) ingested fentanyl to avoid prosecution. Good thing she had a crooked Lawyer.



Sara Baker (75) (Photo 1) was her crooked lawyer.



Police next handcuffed the goddamn lawyer.



In September 2025, Sara’s long suffering… pic.twitter.com/QGDqS4D0eU — Perps Galore (@PerpsGaloreBlog) July 17, 2026

The caregivers grew suspicious and reported the incident to police, who recovered the bottle and said it contained around 12 grams of purple-tinted powder that tested positive for fentanyl in a field test, the same drug prosecutors allege she used in the original poisoning. Similar spousal violence cases have made news before, including an instance where a woman killed her ex-husband after a bitter dispute.

During a July 17 bond hearing, Doyle Baker testified in support of his wife, telling the judge she had not contacted him since her initial arrest. “I have no idea why we’re here today. We kept that clean all the way,” he said. Circuit Judge Gregory Williams ruled that although Baker had not made direct contact with her husband, prosecutors had shown probable cause that she violated her bond conditions by allegedly committing a new criminal offense.

He called the situation “especially alarming” given that she had already been charged with a nearly identical crime, adding that no set of bond conditions could reasonably ensure her compliance going forward. The judge revoked her bond, saying she “poses a danger to our community,” and she was returned to the Cullman County Jail pending further proceedings.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid the CDC estimates is up to 50 times more potent than heroin, and it has become the leading driver of drug overdose deaths in the United States over the past decade. According to CDC data, deaths involving synthetic opioids rose from roughly 3,100 in 2013 to more than 72,000 in 2023, an increase of more than 23 times in about ten years.

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