California man accused of drinking vodka before running down two teen close friends on bikes and returning to view their bodies

A California judge has ruled that 71-year-old David Walker will stand trial on eight charges, including murder, in connection with the deaths of two teenage girls who were fatally struck while riding their bicycles in West Sacramento last year. According to KCRA, Layla Chrissa Clemons and Jaea Chatman, both 17, were killed on Aug. 2, 2025, after Walker’s vehicle allegedly hit them at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Bevan Road.

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Prosecutors allege Walker was driving under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened and fled the scene afterward. Court testimony revealed that Walker later told investigators he had consumed six to eight ounces of vodka that night, blacked out, and could not remember the incident. However, the prosecution argues his actions before and after the crash tell a different story.

According to True Crime News, Walker allegedly made a U-turn after the collision, stepped out of his vehicle, looked at the victims’ bodies, spoke with witnesses at the scene, and then drove away. Both girls’ bicycles were crushed in the impact, and their bodies were found on opposite sides of the road. West Sacramento police arrested Walker the following day, on Aug. 3, 2025.

It is painful to even think about what these two families lost

During a two-week preliminary hearing held in March, Walker’s defense argued there was no physical evidence proving he was intoxicated beyond his own statement to police. Attorneys pointed out that no field sobriety test or blood alcohol test was conducted because Walker had already left the scene before officers located him. The defense also argued Walker was experiencing manic symptoms linked to bipolar disorder that night.

Two 17-year-old friends, Layla Chrissa Clemons and Jaea Chatman, were tragically killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash in California. 💔 pic.twitter.com/p2a3I0fvhk — WorldLast24hr News (@worldlast24hrss) July 18, 2026

Prosecutors rejected those claims, arguing the evidence showed Walker never attempted to brake or swerve before striking the teenagers. They also alleged he failed to leave the legally required 3 feet of space when passing bicyclists. Investigators further pointed to the absence of brake marks or tire skids, saying the physical evidence contradicted the defense’s argument that the collision was unavoidable.

The court also heard about a previous DUI arrest involving Walker in Alameda County that did not lead to a conviction. Family members of the victims said the judge’s decision to move the case forward finally brought them a measure of hope after nearly a year of waiting for accountability. Layla’s grandmother, Stephanie Vallejos, said, “Tears just started coming down my face,” and added that she believes Walker should remain in custody rather than be placed in a mental health facility.

Chatman had reportedly been preparing for an apprenticeship to become a house painter before her death. Her mother, Jatori Todd, described the close friendship between the two girls, saying, “We couldn’t keep them away from each other.” Walker is scheduled to appear in court again on July 24.

Unfortunately, this is not the first case where an innocent life was lost due to an alleged drunk driver. A similar tragedy unfolded when a groom lost his bride just hours after their wedding, leaving him to face a painful aftermath and a settlement decision that drew attention.

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