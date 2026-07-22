Fifa has taken no action against Leandro Paredes for grabbing an opponent by the throat, and his only public words since skipped the apology

FIFA has confirmed no disciplinary action was taken against Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes for his conduct during the brawl that followed the World Cup final against Spain at New York/New Jersey Stadium. Despite reports that he was sent off amid the chaotic scenes, his red card was later removed from the official match record.

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Paredes has since broken his silence on the tournament, though he did not address his part in the confrontation. Posting to Instagram, he thanked Argentina’s supporters and expressed pride in the team’s run to the final, without mentioning the incident.

As reported by GiveMeSport, footage from the brawl showed Paredes striking opposing players, including grabbing Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat and grappling with Gavi before throwing the 21-year-old to the ground.

Pundits are not letting Paredes off easy despite FIFA’s decision

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT Breakfast that punishment for such conduct needed to be severe enough to stop it happening again. He argued players should stay “classy in defeat,” called the handling of the 21-year-old Gavi disgraceful, and said he would ban Paredes from the next tournament entirely.

Lamine Yamal holding a sign that says, "Event of the year: Paredes vs. Gavi" 💀 pic.twitter.com/yDFHwcnKx1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 20, 2026

BBC pundit Alan Shearer also criticized the incident during commentary, saying there was “no place or space for that” kind of reaction, even while acknowledging how much a final loss can hurt. He said Argentina’s conduct after the whistle marked one of several instances of poor sportsmanship from the team over the years.

The brawl reportedly began when Nahuel Molina allegedly threw a punch at Spain captain Rodri, with Thiago Almada and assistant coach Roberto Ayala also becoming involved. Ayala reportedly struck Spain midfielder Dani Olmo after holding Garcia by the throat. Amid the wider run of viral celebrity stories this week, other subjects have also faced questions about their own public statements, including Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans income claims drawing renewed attention online.

While Paredes escaped immediate sanction, FIFA has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the Argentina team’s post-match conduct, meaning he could still face retrospective action as the inquiry continues. As reported by Goal, the red card being struck from the record despite his altercations with Garcia and Gavi, in full view of referee Slavko Vincic, remains unexplained. Elsewhere in entertainment news, streaming platforms have had their own share of headlines, amid word that Disney’s Afterlife With Archie series had just been greenlit.

Lionel Messi, while not involved in the physical altercations, also faced criticism for his own conduct during the final, specifically for demanding action be taken against Spain defender Marc Cucurella. Former FIFA referee Mark Halsey said the moment did not meet the threshold for a red card since Cucurella showed no aggression toward an opponent, calling the demand poor judgment from Messi. FIFA’s investigation into the post-match conduct remains ongoing, with no confirmed timeline yet for any disciplinary findings.

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