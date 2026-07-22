A South Korean YouTuber died after a livestream took a sudden turn, and a viewer tried desperately to get help

A YouTuber in his 50s has died after ingesting a poisonous substance during a livestream in South Korea, despite a viewer immediately alerting emergency services in an attempt to save him. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 18 while the creator was broadcasting from a vehicle near his home in Jaeun-myeon, Sinan County, according to Dexerto. The outlet reported that the YouTuber had been arguing with a subscriber before indicating he intended to ingest the substance.

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A viewer watching the livestream quickly contacted South Korea’s 119 emergency service in hopes of preventing the tragedy. First responders found the YouTuber in cardiac arrest and rushed him to a hospital in Mokpo, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have identified the creator only as “A,” in keeping with South Korean privacy practices. His full identity and the exact substance he ingested have not been publicly disclosed.

The YouTuber reportedly lived with his family on the island and operated a small channel centered on everyday conversations with viewers. Police have secured a recording of the livestream and are investigating what was said during the argument, along with the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

We can not even imagine what those viewers were feeling in that moment

The Sinan Police Station confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the official cause of death. The incident has once again highlighted the risks of livestreaming, where viewers can suddenly find themselves witnessing a real-life emergency with little they can do beyond contacting authorities.

A South Korean YouTuber in his 50s died after allegedly ingesting a toxic substance during a live broadcast following a heated argument with a viewer. Emergency responders arrived after subscribers reported the incident, but the broadcaster could not be saved.#southkorea… — Tomson (@TomsonWoo) July 20, 2026

The case has raised questions about the challenges of responding to emergencies that unfold during livestreams. While a viewer was able to contact emergency services quickly, the incident shows how difficult it can be for online audiences to intervene when they witness a crisis happening in real time.

Another incident showed how livestreams can sometimes become crucial records of unexpected events, after a Detroit woman livestreamed her neighbor hitting her boyfriend with a car, leading to her being called to testify in court.

As for this one, investigators have not said when they expect to complete their review of the July 18 broadcast or release additional details about what led up to the incident.

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