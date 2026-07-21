He thought she was cheating: Ex-school principal beat wife to death with hammer before calling 911

What appeared to be a quiet retirement for a longtime Indianapolis couple ended in a shocking act of violence. Terry Ogle, a 79-year-old former middle school principal, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing his wife, Mary Ogle, with a hammer inside their home after believing she was having an affair. According to Fox 59, Ogle called 911 on Jan. 17, 2025, and told dispatchers there had been violence and that his wife was dead.

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When officers arrived, they found Ogle suffering from self-inflicted cuts to his wrists. Mary Ogle, 76, was pronounced dead after investigators determined she had suffered fatal blunt force trauma from a hammer attack. Before being taken into custody, Ogle sent his daughter a text message explaining what had happened. He was treated at a hospital before being arrested the following day on a murder charge. During questioning, he told investigators he had “just lost it” because he believed his wife was being unfaithful.

The case drew attention because both Terry and Mary Ogle had spent decades working in the Indianapolis Public School system before retiring in 2006. According to WTHR, Terry served as a middle school principal while Mary worked as a teacher. Neighbors described them as a loving couple who were often seen walking hand in hand through their neighborhood. Mary’s obituary remembered her as a passionate advocate for social justice who dedicated countless hours to volunteering in her community.

It’s chilling how one suspicion ended an entire lifetime together

In April, Ogle’s attorneys waived his right to a jury trial and requested that the case be decided by a judge. He was ultimately convicted of voluntary manslaughter rather than murder after the court ruled the killing happened under the legal standard of “sudden heat” instead of premeditation. That distinction significantly reduced the potential sentence compared with a murder conviction.

Buck who beat his 76-yo White 'wife' to death with a hammer sentenced to 15 years. "I thought she was cheating on me."



Mary Ogle — Terry Ogle pic.twitter.com/QSkwA6e1jw — Chief Cumahunchin the 3rd (@politicallynil) July 21, 2026

On July 17, Ogle was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He also received credit for the 547 days he had already spent in custody while awaiting trial. The sentencing brings legal closure to a case that began with Ogle’s own 911 call, but many questions remain unanswered about the affair he believed was taking place. No further court hearings are scheduled at this time.

Unfortunately, investigators in another case also focused closely on a husband’s account after his wife was reported missing, when a man told police his wife had disappeared before, but detectives later uncovered evidence that intensified the investigation.

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