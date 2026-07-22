Greek drivers keep crossing a collapsed bridge to save 19 miles, and one resident admits, ‘We play with death every day’

Drivers in Greece are still crossing a partially collapsed bridge every day, even after it was declared out of service, because the alternative adds nearly 19 miles to their journey. The Palaiopyrgos Bridge, which spans the Pineios River in the Larissa region, has been severely damaged since Storm Daniel struck in 2023. According to Dexerto, the middle section of the bridge now sits just above the water, yet motorists continue to use it as the fastest route between the villages of Palaiopyrgos and Alexandrini.

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Many of the people taking the risk are local farmers who need to reach fields on the opposite side of the river. Residents say there is little practical choice because the only alternative is a detour of almost 19 miles along the national highway. One resident summed up the daily reality by telling Skai, “We play with death every day,” explaining why many still choose the damaged crossing despite the obvious danger.

The situation has raised fresh concerns about both public safety and the region’s aging infrastructure. While the bridge remains in daily use, officials fear another major storm could turn the already damaged structure into an even bigger hazard, leaving nearby communities vulnerable.

You can see why people keep taking the chance

The bridge’s condition has become a growing concern beyond the immediate risk to drivers. Lawmaker Velopoulos Kyriakos has warned Greece’s infrastructure and transport minister that the partially collapsed bridge could obstruct the flow of the Pineios River during severe flooding. He cautioned that the damaged structure could act like a dam if another major storm hits, causing the river to overflow into the nearby village.

Drivers Continue Using Collapsed Larissa Bridge Despite Safety Risks



Motorists in central Greece are still driving across the heavily damaged Palaeopyrgos Bridge near Larissa, nearly three years after Storm Daniel left it structurally unsafe, raising f…https://t.co/RBjJMKKek4 pic.twitter.com/V0Ukjyyw3T — Greek City Times (@greekcitytimes) July 19, 2026

Plans for a replacement bridge have reportedly been approved, but construction has not yet begun. Until work starts, drivers appear likely to continue risking the crossing instead of taking the lengthy detour around the damaged bridge. Similar situations have happened when people trusted what seemed like the quicker option, including a case where a hike that looked like a five-hour route turned into a 14-hour alpine rescue operation.

The situation also reflects a wider problem across parts of the region, where infrastructure damaged by Storm Daniel remains unrepaired years after the disaster. For the farmers and residents of Palaiopyrgos, the decision has stayed the same since 2023: take the long route or cross a bridge they know could fail.

For now, many are choosing the shorter path despite knowing the risks.

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