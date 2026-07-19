New Jersey influencer drove through an 80-mph thunderstorm one-handed while filming, then responded to the backlash: ‘I’m not an idiot’

Kélani Anastasi, a New Jersey lifestyle influencer known for sharing product reviews and workout tips, found herself at the center of viral criticism after posting clips of herself driving through a severe thunderstorm while filming with one hand. The original TikTok video racked up 3.4 million views, 270,800 likes, and over 1,000 comments, many of which were critical of her behavior.

Recommended Videos

The incident began when Anastasi was shopping at an Ulta Beauty and received an Imminent Threat Alert on her phone warning of a severe thunderstorm with expected 80-mph winds. The alert advised people to take shelter in sturdy buildings, warning that flying debris could be deadly. Despite the warning, she spent about an hour and a half inside the store before heading back out into the storm.

Once behind the wheel, she recorded her reactions while navigating the roads, often holding her phone in her right hand with only her left hand on the wheel. There were moments where she gesticulated with her left hand as well, leaving no hands on the steering wheel at all.

During the drive, she remarked, “I’m just scared that a f—ing shopping cart is gonna hit my car because they’re rolling through the f—ing things.” She eventually pulled over after seeing trees and stop signs getting ripped out of the ground, and took refuge at a local Popeyes, describing it as the worst experience she has ever had.

@kelani.anastasi Apparently no one can read or listen to anything I said so: 1. We had zero warnings for this storm and it was only raining when I got there 2. I was in ulta from 5:42-7:14 3. The alert came in while I was halfway in my time there 4. When I left, the radar showed it was OVER and then it immediately started again as soon as I got back in my car 5. Windows are hurricane proof here 6. Im not an idiot ♬ original sound – Kélani Anastasi

The online reaction was swift and largely negative. One commenter wrote, “Filming while operating something that can harm people during a storm when the roads are wet and visibility is minimal is so selfish.” Another took a sarcastic tone, saying, “Personally, when I’m worried about my safety in the car during a severe thunderstorm I make sure to film it and not look out for others.”

Not all comments were strictly critical of the safety angle, with some reflecting broader fatigue with influencer content. One person wrote, “Original experience? ‘Influencers’ fatigue is quite real 😭,” while another appeared unfazed, commenting, “Sounds like a normal thunderstorm in Florida.”

Others focused on what they would have done differently in the same situation. One commenter said, “The last thing I would want to do is drive,” and another told Anastasi, “You’re brave for leaving cause I would’ve stayed.”

In response to the backlash, Anastasi posted a six-point clarification in the video description on TikTok. She addressed the timeline of her day, noting she was in the store from 5:42 to 7:14. She claimed the weather alert arrived while she was already inside the store and said she believed the storm had passed based on the radar when she left.

She also mentioned that windows in her area are hurricane-proof and that she had no warnings before the rain started. Her final point in the list read, “Im not an idiot.” Similar recreations of dangerous driving scenarios on TikTok have sparked intense debate about evidence and intent.

Anastasi’s response did not appear to fully settle the debate online, as the comments section continued to reflect strong opinions about both the safety of her actions and her explanation of the events leading up to them. She is not the only one to have encountered this situation, as a Texas woman recently drove her car through a tornado, with her dashcam capturing the moment.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy