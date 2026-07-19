One TikTok creator subjects his insect victims to bizarre experiments and preserves their bodies in a notebook: ‘Mosquito serial killer’

A TikTok creator known as Fatsocat has gained significant attention for documenting bizarre experiments on mosquitoes and preserving their bodies in a personal notebook, Dexerto reported. This account has reached over 623,000 followers and 28 million likes by sharing close-up footage of insect behavior. While the channel features various insect-related content, the ongoing campaign against mosquitoes has become the most viral aspect of his work, with some videos accumulating as many as 19 million views.

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The content focuses on capturing mosquitoes alive rather than swatting them, leading to a series of unusual tests. Fatsocat has exposed mosquito larvae to rat poison and the liquid found inside glow sticks. In other instances, he has trapped adult mosquitoes with a mysterious substance or forced them to face an ant-mimicking spider. Once these experiments conclude, the insects are added to a notebook collection.

One particularly popular video shows the creator capturing a mosquito in a syringe after it has fed on his blood. He removes the air and fills the chamber with cigarette smoke. During this process, he narrates, “The mosquito struggled a little,” and adds, “Feeling dizzy is perfectly normal at this point, and falling asleep is too.”

After the insect stops moving, he tapes it onto a page in his notebook alongside his previous subjects

In another instance, he announces it is “day three of catching mosquitoes” before placing them in a container with a burning mosquito coil. He explains, “After inhaling a large amount of it, the mosquitoes completely lost the ability to move,” and follows this by stating, “I quietly open my notebook to the very last page.”

This reveal shows multiple pages filled with dozens of preserved mosquitoes, each secured with clear tape and labeled with handwritten dates. The dates visible in the video range from May 30 through June 24, indicating that the collection has been active for much longer than three days.

This content has moved beyond TikTok and reached other platforms. A compilation posted to Reddit on July 17 received more than 31,000 upvotes and 2,600 comments within a single day before being removed by moderators. Viewers have reacted with a mix of fascination and unease, frequently comparing the creator to the fictional character Dexter. One popular comment on the post joked, “There were no signs,” while another user remarked, “Ngl this is legit serial killer behavior.”

Some viewers expressed discomfort with the specific language used during the narration. One person noted, “It was the ‘quietly open my notebook’ part,” and added, “Don’t want to do it too loud lest we wake up the newest entries.” Another viewer mentioned that the videos managed to create an unexpected reaction, stating, “Never thought I would feel bad for mosquitoes but this did it.”

This trend of insect experimentation is not entirely new to the internet. It follows a series of videos from YouTuber Rusty Cage, who spent weeks experimenting on a Lone Star tick he had removed from his own body. Cage attempted to kill the parasite through drowning and freezing, though the tick repeatedly survived these attempts. The contrast between these different approaches to insect interaction continues to draw viewers who are interested in these unusual, up-close observations of the insect world.

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