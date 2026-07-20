This Black New York man claimed that white people should stop attending Black-centered events and said, ‘Your people suck the life out of everything’

A New York man’s request to white people appears to have sparked a debate about race on social media. According to him, some events are indigenous only to the black community, and for that, he recommended that white people should not attend or buy tickets to these events. He further expressed his views about it and later claimed that white people don’t attend their events because “people suck the life out of everything,” leading them to “fester off and infiltrate” black people’s events.

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According to The Nerd Stash, a New Yorker, Keanu shared his opinion on black people’s events on his TikTok (@ke.nu). Apparently, he was unenthusiastic about white people attending exclusive black community events. The man also claimed that there are only a few events centered on the black community, and the increase in white attendees is changing the demographics of these events.

His words were, “White people, stop going to the Soul Summit challenge. White people, stop overrunning Brooklyn, Bed-Stuy, Crown Heights. White people, stop going to all of our parties [and] buying up all of the tickets. Y’all have so many other things that you could be doing. So many other events that you could be doing. But y’all don’t go to that.” Keanu also claimed, “Y’all don’t go to that because you know that your people suck the life out of everything. And so you have to fester off and infiltrate our [events] constantly.”

It appears that the audience did not welcome Keanu’s opinion

As the video gained traction, with around 50,000 views, people poured out their opinions on the matter, with many unenthusiastic towards the TikToker’s views. As per the source, one of the commenters asked, “Do you want full segregation again?” and seemed displeased towards his divide over races. Another one added, “Can you imagine if someone said I’m tired of black people at white events??? He is nothing but a racist.”

Similarly, some claimed that if there had been white-only events, people having similar views as him would have been the first to call them out. As one of them wrote, “If a white group of people created an event with ‘white’ in its name, you’d be the first one crying on the internet again.” Another one added, “So much hate in ur heart. You should take a deep dive into finding peace.” No comments from the TikToker were found.

It appears that the audience was divided over the matter involving race. There’s no follow-up video from Keanu discussing the feedback on his TikTok.

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