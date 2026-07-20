Video shows protesters confronting an ICE agent as she allegedly transports 7 detainees, then the agent decides to blast music and dance in her car

An odd moment involving an ICE agent during a protest is spreading online. Apparently, she was transporting detainees during a protest in New Jersey, where protesters confronted her. However, during the confrontation, she was seen playing music in her vehicle and dancing as a protester continued to speak. No comments from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent were found.

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According to The Nerd Stash, a clip of this interaction was shared on social media, giving additional insights into what happened. It was reshared by the user @LongTimeHistory on Twitter/X and reportedly shows an ICE agent inside her vehicle. It appears she was dancing on the seat while the music played in the background. The volume sounds loud enough to make the person speaking outside inaudible to the agent.

As her dance continues behind a closed door and window, the woman standing outside, who appears to be a protester, asks, “You think that offends us?” Then she adds, “What offends us is that you’re literally trafficking human beings right now. You think you are trying to get us mad? You are the one.” Per the caption, the incident appears to have occurred at Delany Hall, and the agent is said to be transporting 7 detainees.

The audience shared their opinions about the agent’s actions

Further in the footage’s caption, the user has claimed that the clip belongs to “Christina” and that she “doesn’t have an account on this platform—so posting first full length and credited video here to help raise awareness.” Well, it looks like the incident involving ICE has gained significant exposure on Twitter/X, garnering nearly 60,000 views. As a result, several users have shared their opinions about the agent’s actions.

ICE agent joyfully dances along to music on the radio—as she drives 7 detainees to be locked up in private prison.



"You think dancing offends us?" said filmer.



"What offends us is that you're literally trafficking human beings right now!"



Incident occurred at Delany Hall in… pic.twitter.com/cftRNCiQLt — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) July 18, 2026

Some seemed concerned about the matter, as one wrote, “It makes you want to cry about how some people just can’t see Humanity right in front of their nose, everybody continue to what is necessary to keep Humanity moving in the right direction, we make not agree with or even speak to each other, but your lineage depends on it…” While another stated, “The evil hypocritical things people will do for money.”

Apart from these, the other part of the audience said, “She’s doing her job enforcing our immigration laws.” And another user seemed sarcastic, as they claimed, “Yes, of course it offends you because he doesn’t care what you think so that triggers you because nobody takes you seriously anymore. You’ve all been laughed out of the room and it’s awesome! (laughing emojis).”

From the feedback, it looks like the audience was split on the ICE agent. Her identity remains unknown. The claims in the footage are not independently verified.

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