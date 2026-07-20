Zohran Mamdani rejects $305,800 pay hike approved by lawmakers, and he explains that nobody in NYC is concerned that ‘the mayor makes too little’

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is officially turning down a pay raise that was recently approved by City Council members, Bloomberg reported. This move comes as the city moves forward with a legislative package that boosts salaries for a wide range of elected officials by 18 percent. While the goal of the legislation is to help these officials keep pace with the rising costs of inflation, it is certainly catching plenty of attention given the current economic climate in New York.

Recommended Videos

Mamdani addressed the situation at a news conference on Thursday. He made his stance very clear while repeating a pledge he had previously made to the public. “I will not accept a pay raise,” the mayor said at a news conference Thursday, repeating an earlier pledge. “I haven’t knocked on anyone’s door in New York City and they’ve said their concern is that the mayor makes too little.”

It is worth noting that this is the first time in a decade that City Council members have received a salary increase. Under the new rules, their pay will climb from $148,500 to $175,500 per year. The scope of these raises is quite broad, affecting several key roles. District attorneys will see their pay go from $212,800 to $251,500. The comptroller position is set to move from $209,050 to $247,100, while the public advocate will shift from $184,800 to $218,400. Even borough presidents are included in the change, with their salaries rising from $179,200 to $211,800.

The legislation was approved by a vote of 42-6

Even though he is declining the hike personally, Mamdani is still expected to sign the measure into law. The driving force behind the decision is a quadrennial commission that found price levels have climbed 31 percent over the last decade. City Council Speaker Julie Menin has also decided to forgo the salary increase for her current term, and she abstained from the vote entirely.

💰 Mamdani rejects pay hike to $305,800 approved by lawmakers https://t.co/b8aBTDQXXA



📹 NYC Mayor's Office pic.twitter.com/NFRCjYpED6 — 1010 WINS on 92.3 FM (@1010WINS) July 16, 2026

The financial impact of these changes is significant. The city expects the raises to cost $2.6 million this year and $17 million next year. This is happening at a time when the city is looking at multibillion-dollar deficits over the next four years. It is also a tricky moment because Mamdani is preparing to negotiate labor contracts for about 300,000 city employees.

The context for these raises is especially interesting when you look at how regular New Yorkers are doing. According to US Census Bureau data through 2024, the median household income in New York City sits at just over $80,000. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has pointed out that private-sector workers have seen their household incomes struggle to keep up with inflation.

Between 2019 and 2024, inflation went up about 23 percent. During that same window, real median household income actually dropped in Manhattan, Staten Island, and the Bronx. Only Brooklyn and Queens saw any real growth in median household incomes.

These new salaries are set to take effect in 45 days. They will also be retroactive to the start of this calendar year, which is a detail many residents will likely be keeping an eye on as the city navigates its broader budget challenges. It is a tough spot for the city to be in, and Mamdani’s decision to opt out of his own raise is definitely the most talked-about part of the entire situation.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy