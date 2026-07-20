Pete Hegseth introduced a testosterone manadate for troops. Medical experts say the directive isn’t backed by science

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a new mandatory screening program this week that will test the testosterone levels of military personnel who are 30 and older. This initiative, which became public on Wednesday, is being integrated into the regular periodic health assessment process for troops. According to Hegseth, the goal is to ensure that service members can operate at their absolute best, as he claims it is well established that testosterone levels often drop naturally as people age, The Hill reported.

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Hegseth framed the effort as a way to prioritize the health of those in the military. In a video message, he explained that the program is not about artificial enhancement. He stated, “This initiative, it’s not about artificial enhancement; it’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain and fight.”

He added, “We owe our warriors the absolute best medical care in the world. And this program delivers on that obligation.” If a service member is found to have low levels, the Pentagon is offering testosterone replacement therapy, also known as TRT, to help restore those levels.

Medical experts are raising significant concerns about the scientific backing for this directive

Many professionals in the field argue that the strategy is flawed and could lead to overdiagnosis. Joel Heidelbaugh, a clinical professor of urology at the University of Michigan, noted that screening every service member over 30 is likely too aggressive. Because hormone levels can fluctuate throughout the day, routine testing without the presence of specific symptoms is generally advised against by the Endocrine Society.

Hegseth’s testosterone mandate carries risks, raises questionshttps://t.co/JobKj7jV7W — The Hill (@thehill) July 19, 2026

Other researchers are worried about the risks associated with the treatment itself. Adriane Fugh-Berman, a professor in the department of pharmacology and physiology at Georgetown University, stated, “Testosterone even in low doses increases heart problems, kidney problems, infertility and fractures, which hardly seems like a good way to keep soldiers in fighting form.” She also noted that there is no evidence to support the idea that testosterone increases longevity, and she criticized the focus on the hormone as a marker of masculinity.

Derek Griffith, the director of the program for research on men’s health at the University of Pennsylvania, echoed these doubts. He mentioned that only about 2 percent of the male population actually suffers from low testosterone, which makes it hard to see this as a major issue for a group of relatively fit individuals.

Griffith is also skeptical about why the Department of Defense is focusing on this instead of addressing more pressing health concerns like heart disease, diabetes, or depression. He questioned the logic behind the program, saying, “I don’t fully understand. I don’t know what they’re seeing or what data they’re using to say ‘this is where we need to really focus and put our energy.’”

The focus on testosterone comes as the current administration emphasizes traditional masculinity. Hegseth, who is a former National Guard member and television host, has frequently posted content to social media showing him working out with troops. He has also implemented stricter fitness standards that require all personnel to meet a male standard.

Similar themes have appeared elsewhere in the administration, with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promoting TRT as part of an anti-aging protocol and labeling declining testosterone levels an existential threat.

Brooke Nickel, a public health researcher at the University of Sydney, warned that this focus might be linked to broader misinformation regarding masculinity found on social media. She noted that young, healthy men are often told that normal experiences like stress or fatigue are medical problems that require testosterone to fix.

Meanwhile, the political conversation surrounding these mandates has been sharp. On Thursday, Rep. Becca Balint criticized the focus on these standards, suggesting the administration’s obsession with this image of masculinity feels performative. As of now, it remains unclear if soldiers who fail current combat fitness tests will be allowed to use these new hormone screenings as a path to retest or gain eligibility.

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