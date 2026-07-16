Pete Hegseth wants troops over 30 tested for low testosterone every year, and Tammy Duckworth says it sounds like something else entirely

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wants America’s fighting force locked in and at peak physical readiness, announcing a new program that will require annual testosterone screenings for service members aged 30 and older. As detailed by TMZ, the Pentagon rolled out the program, with Hegseth arguing that while the military spends billions on weapons and gear, its most decisive advantage still comes down to the troops themselves, and specifically, their testosterone levels.

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Under the plan, testosterone testing will be folded directly into the yearly health assessments that service members already undergo once they turn 30, while those younger can request the screening voluntarily. Troops found to have low levels may be offered testosterone replacement therapy under a military doctor’s supervision, though pursuing treatment remains entirely optional. Hegseth has framed the initiative as a matter of “restoring and optimizing” natural capability rather than performance enhancement.

Not everyone is convinced by that framing. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat and Iraq War veteran who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the announcement sounded “like gender-affirming care to me,” a jab referencing Hegseth’s own opposition to transgender troops, according to CNN. Duckworth has called on the Pentagon to extend hormone screenings to servicewomen as well, framing it as a fertility and readiness issue rather than a men-only initiative.

Duckworth isn’t the only lawmaker raising questions about the rollout

Hegseth has repeatedly tied testosterone to combat readiness, saying that catching deficiencies early keeps American troops on what he calls the “leading edge of lethality,” both during their service and long after they leave the military. The announcement lands amid a broader shake-up of Pentagon personnel policy under Hegseth, who has also blocked Navy officer promotions as part of a wider effort to reshape military leadership standards.

🔴 PENTAGON POLICY SHIFT US MILITARY TO MANDATE TESTOSTERONE SCREENING 🇺🇸



Secretary HEGSETH confirms a new medical initiative for the US ARMED FORCES. Officials cite improved soldier health and readiness as the primary drivers for this directive. 🩺⚙️#OSINT #USMIL — OSN – Observer Security Network (@OSN_Reports) July 15, 2026

From a clinical standpoint, low testosterone, also known as male hypogonadism, occurs when the testicles fail to produce enough of the hormone, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The condition can stem from injuries, genetic factors, or issues with the pituitary gland, and while levels naturally decline by about one percent a year starting in a man’s late thirties, readings below 300 nanograms per deciliter are generally considered low. Common symptoms include fatigue, reduced muscle strength, and difficulty with mood or concentration.

Treatment for low testosterone typically involves skin gels, injections, or pellets, provided the patient has no history of conditions like prostate cancer or untreated heart disease. Doctors generally recommend lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a healthy weight and getting enough sleep, before turning to medical intervention. The move also comes as Hegseth pursues other structural shifts at the Pentagon, including a recent NATO policy review of how the United States postures its forces across Europe.

The testosterone screenings will become a standard part of the annual physical for service members 30 and older, with younger troops able to opt in voluntarily starting this year.

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