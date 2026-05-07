Texas woman said her car felt like it wanted to lift and flip as she drove through a tornado, and her dashcam caught the whole terrifying thing

A Placedo, Texas, resident recently found herself driving straight into the heart of a tornado. Amanda Marie, a TikToker posting under the handle @amandamarie_78, accidentally drove into the storm while on a highway commute, and her dashcam captured the entire ordeal. The footage has since gone viral with over 42,000 views, as first highlighted by BroBible.

Recommended Videos

The video begins with a relatively clear road, though dark, ominous clouds are visible to the right. As she continues driving, the swirling clouds close in, punctuated by flashes of lightning in the distance. The situation escalates rapidly as the car is pelted by heavy rain and hail, with visibility dropping to almost nothing.

Despite the worsening conditions, Amanda Marie kept moving. She later explained in a comment that she was afraid to stop because she worried another driver might rear-end her given the near-zero visibility on the road. At one point the dashcam view goes completely dark as the storm surrounds the vehicle.

Driving into a tornado is every bit as dangerous as it sounds

During brief gaps in the wind and rain, it becomes clear she had managed to pull onto a grassy patch along the roadside. Once the worst passed, she navigated back onto the highway, where most other drivers had also stopped with hazard lights on. Amanda Marie described the intensity in a comment: “You couldn’t tell but my vehicle was moving as if it wanted to lift and flip.” She also noted the difficulty of finding a safe spot, writing, “The left had a rail and I couldn’t pull over until I could see grass and prayed someone else wasn’t stopped.”

The footage sparked discussion about what drivers should actually do when a tornado strikes. The National Weather Service states that being in a vehicle during a tornado is not a safe option. The official guidance is to drive quickly to the nearest sturdy shelter, and if that is not possible, to either get low inside the car and cover your head or abandon the vehicle entirely and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine. Amid broader conversations about severe weather risks on social media, a travel influencer’s viral account of being trapped in a dangerous situation also drew widespread attention around the same time.

The logic behind leaving your car has been discussed extensively on the r/preppers subreddit. One member explained that as pressure changes with a funnel cloud, air can get around a vehicle and either slam it against a structure or pull it into the tornado. Getting into a ditch reduces the surface area beneath you, which can lower the amount of lift the wind generates. Another user suggested, “Drive car into ditch, opposite side of power lines. Pray to your favorite deity on the floor boards.”

Not everyone has the luxury of reaching a ditch in time. Some people shared experiences of surviving a tornado inside their cars, with one recounting clay roof tiles flying through the air and smashing their rear window. They held a backpack over the back of their wife’s head and crouched down, and neither was injured. Protecting your head and neck from flying debris is a critical step if caught in this position.

The comment section of the TikTok video became a space for others to share their own encounters with severe weather. One viewer wrote, “This has happened to me before, I saw it from miles away, unfamiliar area driving cross country… it was the scariest experience ever.” Texans in particular responded in numbers, with one commenter noting, “GIRL… as a Texas resident… I’ve been here MORE than once. And it’s number 1 on my horror list.” Another offered a darkly familiar observation about driving culture in the state, writing, “As a fellow Texan… you just gotta turn on your hazards and proceed a bit slower than normal or people behind you will get pissy.” The dashcam clip has since become a widely shared reference point for tornado safety, amid a season of severe weather-linked incidents making national headlines.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy