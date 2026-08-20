Trump told a Long Island rally crowd he’ll never apologize for higher gas prices, and the crowd’s reaction is going viral for the wrong reasons

President Trump said he will never apologize for rising gas prices, linking the increase directly to the ongoing conflict with Iran. As reported by Unilad, the comments came during a rally in Long Island, New York. Trump argued that paying more at the pump is a necessary tradeoff for national security.

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The national average for a gallon of regular gas has climbed to $4.1044 as of August 20, 2026, according to AAA. That figure is up sharply from the year-ago average of $3.1337, a jump that has intensified frustration among drivers already dealing with higher costs across groceries and other essentials.

Economic anxiety extends beyond fuel prices. A recent Harris Poll survey found that about 57 percent of Americans believe the economy is trending in the wrong direction, and 54 percent of voters who see an affordability crisis say neither political party has offered a viable solution.

Trump defends the price hikes as a tradeoff for national security

During the rally, Trump framed the higher prices as the cost of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He told the crowd, “I’ll never apologize; I did the right thing,” a line that has since circulated widely online. Video of the moment shows the crowd clapping in response.

Trump: For you to pay a TINY little bit more for your gasoline, you're doing it so that a very evil country cannot have a nuclear weapon. Remember that when you’re paying $4. I’ll never apologize. pic.twitter.com/SRdBzE3g4h — Acyn (@Acyn) August 14, 2026

Public frustration over spending priorities has surfaced in other stories recently, including one where a Navy destroyer reportedly went four days without working toilets or air conditioning during a deployment in the South China Sea. Reaction to Trump’s remarks has been largely critical online, with one user writing, “33% increase is NOT tiny to the average American.” Another commenter argued the president had abandoned a key campaign promise, adding that the crowd’s applause made the moment “about to get played everywhere.”

Trump also used the rally to address the Strait of Hormuz, saying he plans to declare it “a territory of the United States” once the conflict with Iran concludes. He added that the U.S. currently maintains a blockade, saying “no ships get through unless we want them to.” He later reaffirmed the statement in a post on Truth Social.

Political frustration over economic messaging has shaped other races this cycle as well, including a Florida candidate’s recent primary defeat after campaigning on a tax targeting online content creators. Trump has not walked back his comments on gas prices since the rally.

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