One Florida politician campaigned on 50 percent ‘sin tax’ on models. He has lost the primary, and now Sophie Rain has words for him

Sophie Rain has officially claimed the final word in her public disagreement with Florida politician James Fishback, following his landslide defeat in the Republican Gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, BroBible reported. The tension between the two stemmed from a controversial campaign proposal Fishback introduced earlier this year, which targeted the income of subscription-based creators.

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Fishback gained significant attention online when he unveiled a plan to impose a 50 percent tax on creators like Rain. He framed the initiative as a moral crusade, stating, “As Florida governor, I don’t want young women in my state selling their bodies to sick men online… They will pay 50% to the state on whatever you so-called earn via that online degeneracy platform. We will raise hundreds of millions.” He further emphasized his position by claiming, “This is about combating cultural degeneracy.”

Rain did not hold back when responding to the suggestion. Having reportedly earned over $100 million through her work on the platform, she did not mince words regarding the feasibility or fairness of the plan. She stated, “This is the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard. Who gets to define sin? … I’ve paid millions of dollars in taxes already. Florida has over 500 strip clubs — they’re okay with that? … This platform has given me and so many other women financial independence when traditional jobs weren’t enough.”

Her perspective hits on a major issue with these kinds of populist tax proposals

It is difficult to justify singling out a specific industry for such a massive tax hike, particularly when the creator economy has provided legitimate financial opportunities for many people who might otherwise struggle to find stability in traditional roles. Rain’s point about existing businesses in the state makes the proposal feel even more inconsistent.

looks like i am keeping my money 🤣🤣 https://t.co/na7GGCeq4i — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) August 19, 2026

The political reality caught up with Fishback this week. His campaign came to an abrupt end when he lost the primary to Byron Donalds in a landslide. Once the results were finalized, Rain did not miss the opportunity to address the outcome on social media. She posted a brief message to mock the politician’s failed effort, writing, “Looks like i am keeping my money.”

By losing his primary, Fishback effectively saw his platform crumble before it ever had a chance to become law. For now, it is business as usual for the creators who were worried about the potential impact of this so-called “sin tax.”

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